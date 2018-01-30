UCF's Shaquem Griffin invited to 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

Published: Jan 30, 2018 at 05:18 AM
Chase Goodbread

Shaquem Griffin took full advantage of the chance to impress NFL scouts at the Reese's Senior Bowl last week, and now the UCF linebacker has a new opportunity: the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

Griffin got the call he'd been waiting for with his invitation to the annual event in Indianapolis. He announced the news on Tuesday via social media.

There was speculation that Griffin would not be invited to the combine when he said last week at the Senior Bowl that he had yet to receive an invitation, which sparked an outcry from his supporters.

Griffin has been one of college football's most inspirational stories the last two years. His left hand, deformed by a birth defect, was amputated at age 4, but the twin brother of Seattle Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffinovercame the obstacle well enough to be named a two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference defender. Scouts project Griffin as a core special teams player who could develop into a weakside linebacker or strong safety. He was a pass rusher in two years as a starter with the Knights, but is undersized (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) for the role in the NFL.

The combine invitation will provide Griffin another opportunity to interview with NFL clubs, as he did at the Senior Bowl, and compete with top draft prospects in physical testing that includes the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump and various agility drills. Griffin can bench press with a prosthetic on his left wrist.

