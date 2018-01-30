UCF's Shaquem Griffin invited to 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

Griffin has been one of college football's most inspirational stories the last two years. His left hand, deformed by a birth defect, was amputated at age 4, but the twin brother of Seattle Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffinovercame the obstacle well enough to be named a two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference defender. Scouts project Griffin as a core special teams player who could develop into a weakside linebacker or strong safety. He was a pass rusher in two years as a starter with the Knights, but is undersized (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) for the role in the NFL.