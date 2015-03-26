Tyeler Davison put through pro day workout by Dolphins coach

Representatives from 17 NFL teams -- including Indianapolis Colts secondary coach Mike Gillhamer, Oakland Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Rod Woodson and a defensive line coach from the Miami Dolphins -- were present for Fresno State's pro day on Wednesday.
Players worked out outdoors on FieldTurf.
Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (6-foot-1 1/2, 316 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.19 and 5.14 seconds. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group on the bench press. The Dolphins' defensive line coach who was on hand put Davison through his positional drills. It was a tough workout, since it was warm and Davison was workout out all by himself. He had a good workout, but tired at the end due to the conditions.
Wide receiver Josh Harper (6-0 3/4, 185) ran the 40 in 4.54 and 4.52 seconds, and had a 31 1/2-inch vertical jump. He stood on the rest of his combine numbers. Harper showed good quickness in his positional workout and caught the ball well.
Safety Derron Smith (5-10 3/8, 199) did not work out at the combine. At Fresno State's pro day, he ran the 40 in 4.6 and 4.69 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.48 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.94 seconds. He also performed 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Smith had a good, solid positional workout, but he's not the ideal size for a safety in the NFL.
Cornerback Curtis Riley (6-0, 190) ran the 40 in 4.5 and 4.49 seconds. He had a 38 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. He ran the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.29 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.76 seconds. He didn't do the bench press due to a labrum issue. Riley is a potential seventh-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft or a priority free-agent pickup following the draft.