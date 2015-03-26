Tyeler Davison put through pro day workout by Dolphins coach

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (6-foot-1 1/2, 316 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 5.19 and 5.14 seconds. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group on the bench press. The Dolphins' defensive line coach who was on hand put Davison through his positional drills. It was a tough workout, since it was warm and Davison was workout out all by himself. He had a good workout, but tired at the end due to the conditions.