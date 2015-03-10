Two special teams coaches watch combine's fastest man

Defensive end Diaheem Watkins (6-3 1/2, 260) ran the 40 in 4.87 and 4.89 seconds. He had a 31-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-1 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.63 seconds and the three-cone in 7.52 seconds. He also performed 20 reps on the bench press. Watkins is one of those guys teams bring in as a free agent and sometimes said team will find itself a good, serviceable player.