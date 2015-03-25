Two Illinois State prospects could be rookie free agents

Offensive lineman Jermaine Barton (6-foot-6 5/8, 332 pounds) could not work out at the pro day because of a left knee operation that took place in February. Barton has nearly 36-inch arms. Some team will come back and take a long look at Barton either before the draft or after (as a free-agent possibility) to see if the knee is healthy. Because of his length -- scouts drool over big offensive line prospects with long arms -- a team will see if it can make a developmental project out of him.