Twenty-one things you need to know from Week 10 in CFB

In Oxford, Miss., a stunned Rebels crowd fell silent as star receiver Laquon Treadwell suffered a gruesome lower leg injury while crossing the goal line with what could have been game-winning points, only to fumble in pain and give Auburn a 35-31 victory. Less than two hours away, in Starkville, Miss., the top-ranked Bulldogs overcame a 10-0 deficit to rally for a 17-10 win over Arkansas to move to 8-0 on the year.