Tulsa's DeMarco Nelson, ECU's Qumain Black likely rookie FAs

Representatives from seven NFL teams were present on a cold and windy day at Tulsa's pro day Monday.
Three Tulsa players and three players from East Central (Okla.) worked out outdoors on FieldTurf in 9-10 mile-per-hour wind gusts.
Tulsa safety DeMarco Nelson (6-foot-0, 197 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds against the wind and 4.58 seconds with the wind. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump, which was said to be a disappointment since Nelson had been measured jumping much higher leading up to the pro day. He had a 10-foot-2 broad jump. He timed at 4.34 seconds in the 20-yard short shuttle and 7.15 seconds in the three-cone drill. Nelson performed 11 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Nelson was a four-year starter for the Golden Hurricane and could be a free-agent possibility for some NFL team following the 2015 NFL Draft.
East Central cornerback Qumain Black (5-10 5/8, 190) ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds against the wind and 4.58 seconds with the wind. He had a 35-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.39 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.04 seconds. He performed 11 strength lifts. Black probably played better during the 2013 season than he did in 2014 (he was a first-team All-Great American Conference selection in 2013, but honorable mention all-GAC in 2014).