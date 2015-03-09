Tulsa's DeMarco Nelson, ECU's Qumain Black likely rookie FAs

Tulsa safety DeMarco Nelson (6-foot-0, 197 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds against the wind and 4.58 seconds with the wind. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump, which was said to be a disappointment since Nelson had been measured jumping much higher leading up to the pro day. He had a 10-foot-2 broad jump. He timed at 4.34 seconds in the 20-yard short shuttle and 7.15 seconds in the three-cone drill. Nelson performed 11 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Nelson was a four-year starter for the Golden Hurricane and could be a free-agent possibility for some NFL team following the 2015 NFL Draft.