Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free-agent tight end Tyrone Swoopes after he visited them the last few days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. He spent the last three years with the Seahawks. The Eagles also reengaged on contract talks with tight end Zach Ertz, which makes sense after two stars at the position got paid, Rapoport added.
  • The Cardinals and safety Budda Baker agreed to a four-year, $59 million extension with $33.1 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
  • The Chicago Bears have signed kicker Cairo Santos and wide receiver Alex Wesley, the team announced. They also placed tight end Darion Clark on injured/reserve and waived wideout Trevor Davis.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed wideout Spencer Schnell, the team announced. He played in one game for Tampa Bay in 2019 prior to spending a portion of the 2020 offseason with the Buccaneers.
  • The Baltimore Ravens have signed punter Johnny Townsend and wideout DeAndrew White, the tam announced.
  • The New York Jets announced they have signed running back Pete Guerriero and waived safety Anthony Cioffi. Linebacker Tarell Basham suffered an ankle injury in practice today. Wideout Lawrence Cager is being checked out for a knee injury after he came down awkwardly late in practice, coach Adam Gase told reporters. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) is expected to return to practice Saturday.

Add the Vikings to the growing list of teams that won't be able to host fans this September. The organization announced Tuesday its first two home games of the 2020 season will be played without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
The Arizona Cardinals are making Budda Baker the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Baker is set to sign a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $33.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Free-agent safety Earl Thomas would love to play in Dallas. Unfortunately for him, the Cowboys are not expected to sign the former All-Pro, Ian Rapoport reports.
Some coaches have taken to complaining about the NFL's decision to let state and local authorities dictate how many fans will be in the stands this season. Others, like Denver's Vic Fangio, could give a hoot.

Read any roundup of reporter notes from Buccaneers practice to open training camp, and they'll include some version of "O.J. Howard is a standout."
Jerry Jeudy's first NFL game is less than three weeks away but the rookie isn't worried about lack of preparation. "If you're not prepared when it's game day, you're not supposed to be out there," the Broncos wide receiver said.
When asked in the second part of his interview on Emmanuel Acho's Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" if he would support NFL players kneeling, Commissioner Roger Goodell stated: "Yes [I will support them]. We have never disciplined a single player for anything with the national anthem and in violation. And I don't intend to. And I will support them."
Eleven days after making headlines for attempting to sneak a woman into the team facility, rookie CB Kemah Siverand issued an apology to the Seahawks, who cut him on Aug. 13 for violating team rules.
The NFL provided very encouraging update to its COVID-19 testing. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, announced Monday that from Aug. 12-20 there were 58,397 COVID-19 tests administered, including 23,260 to players. Zero players tested positive.
For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns entered August hoping to see a draft pick out of LSU rise into the starting lineup in their secondary. That draft selection, safety Grant Delpit, is instead out for the season.
Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams that will begin the season without fans. The franchise announced Monday that games held inside M&T Bank Stadium will be sans spectators for "at least the initial part of the 2020 season."
