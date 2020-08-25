Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free-agent tight end Tyrone Swoopes after he visited them the last few days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. He spent the last three years with the Seahawks. The Eagles also reengaged on contract talks with tight end Zach Ertz, which makes sense after two stars at the position got paid, Rapoport added.
- The Cardinals and safety Budda Baker agreed to a four-year, $59 million extension with $33.1 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
- The Chicago Bears have signed kicker Cairo Santos and wide receiver Alex Wesley, the team announced. They also placed tight end Darion Clark on injured/reserve and waived wideout Trevor Davis.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed wideout Spencer Schnell, the team announced. He played in one game for Tampa Bay in 2019 prior to spending a portion of the 2020 offseason with the Buccaneers.
- The Baltimore Ravens have signed punter Johnny Townsend and wideout DeAndrew White, the tam announced.
- The New York Jets announced they have signed running back Pete Guerriero and waived safety Anthony Cioffi. Linebacker Tarell Basham suffered an ankle injury in practice today. Wideout Lawrence Cager is being checked out for a knee injury after he came down awkwardly late in practice, coach Adam Gase told reporters. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) is expected to return to practice Saturday.