Chargers WR Mike Williams to miss 2-4 weeks with shoulder injury

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams could miss the beginning of the 2020 season due to a sprained shoulder.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Williams is expected to miss two to four weeks with his shoulder injury suffered this week in practice, per a source informed of the injury.

The time frame puts the start of the season in doubt for the fourth-year receiver.

Coach Anthony Lynn noted Tuesday it's unclear if Williams will be ready for the Sept. 13 opener versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I certainly would hope so, but I don't know," Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the L.A. Daily News.

Williams missing any game-action would be a blow to Tyrod Taylor's prospects as the opening-day starter. Williams is coming off his first 1,000-plus yard season in 2019 and had a 10-touchdown campaign in 2018.

The big-bodied wideout sprained his shoulder diving for a pass during practice.