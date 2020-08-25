Chargers WR Mike Williams to miss 2-4 weeks with shoulder injury

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams could miss the beginning of the 2020 season due to a sprained shoulder.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Williams is expected to miss two to four weeks with his shoulder injury suffered this week in practice, per a source informed of the injury.
The time frame puts the start of the season in doubt for the fourth-year receiver.
Coach Anthony Lynn noted Tuesday it's unclear if Williams will be ready for the Sept. 13 opener versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I certainly would hope so, but I don't know," Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the L.A. Daily News.
Williams missing any game-action would be a blow to Tyrod Taylor's prospects as the opening-day starter. Williams is coming off his first 1,000-plus yard season in 2019 and had a 10-touchdown campaign in 2018.
The big-bodied wideout sprained his shoulder diving for a pass during practice.
"He's a competitor," Lynn said when asked if he would like to see Williams refrain from diving in practice. "No matter how many times you tell Mike to stay off the ground, don't dive for the ball and whatnot, when the ball is in the air, he's gonna go get it most of the time."