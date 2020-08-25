Eagles re-engage Zach Ertz on contract talks

After a half-decade of remaining mostly stagnant, the tight end market finally exploded in August.

Zach Ertz might soon receive his cut of the growth. The Eagles have re-engaged with Ertz's representation on contract talks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Those two agreements essentially reset a tight end market that was suppressed by the game's best at the position, Rob Gronkowski, taking a team-friendly deal in New England back in 2012. Gronkowski's average-per-year compensation of $9 million stood until Kyle Rudolph signed a four-year deal that just barely exceeded his mark ($9.1 million per year).

Austin Hooper, the free-agent market's premier player at the position, signed a four-year, $42 million deal that finally started to push the needle a bit in March. Hunter Henry's franchise tag number squeaked past Hooper's mark at one year, $10.6 million.

Then, Kittle's and Kelce's deal happened, clearing the runway for Ertz. The Eagles tight end has forged an incredibly strong on-field bond with quarterback Carson Wentz, helping him produce career statistics that have Ertz on pace to outperform Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, as Rapoport noted.