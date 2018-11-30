Trey Flowers' impact; Bears' swagger; Deshaun Watson's growth

"Last year, we had to take six trips on Fridays, and I can't remember how many of those games were actually early kickoffs," McVay said. (Five of them were.) "But I think our guys do an excellent job, really where I'm leaning on (senior director of sports medicine and performance) Reggie (Scott) and (director of strength training and performance) Ted (Rath) as far as how can we get [players'] biological clocks up to speed, in terms of being able to adjust and adapt to being able to kick off earlier than what you're really ready for, being on the West Coast. We'll travel two days out in advance, and we've kind of got a rhythm that we're comfortable with [from] last year, and that's something that we'll continue to do this year."