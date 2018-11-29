Mitchell Trubisky not expected to play vs. Giants

For the second consecutive game, the division-leading Chicago Bears will be without their starting quarterback.

Mitchell Trubisky is not expected to play this Sunday against the New York Giants, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Trubisky missed Chicago's Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions with a right shoulder injury. The QB was limited in practice on Wednesday after Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters he didn't expect Trubisky to practice.

"He's doing well," Nagy said of Trubisky this week to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on the RapSheet and Friends Podcast. "He's improving each day, which is important. He's a tough kid, you know and sometimes when you get in these type of situations, you need to make sure that he understands that we need to do what's best not only for him but for the team as well. He wants to be out there, but we need to just make sure we're doing the right thing and that he's communicating to us how he feels and we're getting feedback from our training staff and that we put it all together and do the right thing with him."

In Trubisky's place again will be 32-year-old signal-caller Chase Daniel. In Detroit, Daniel played a clean, efficient game, leading Chicago to victory with a 73 completion percentage, 230 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.