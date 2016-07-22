Training camp battles relevant to fantasy football

Eli Rogers - According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler (via Mike Clay), Rogers has a chance to be the Steelers slot receiver this season. It's an interesting development at the onset of training camp and one worth monitoring. He's a second year receiver without a single reception to his name. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2015 but suffered a preseason knee injury that kept him out of action. Rogers has a smaller build but possesses explosiveness and burst after the catch. He's got some work to do to move up the depth chart, but its an interesting development at the onset of camp. For what it's worth, Rogers averaged 44 receptions and 505 receiving yards through his four years in college and scored a total of 12 touchdowns.