Trae Waynes of Michigan State substantiates high draft stock

Free safety Kurtis Drummond (6-0 3/4, 207) chose not to run at the pro day, which was a bit of a surprise given that he didn't run as well as expected at the combine (4.65 seconds in the 40). Drummond had a 10-foot-3 broad jump and 4.41-second 20-yard short shuttle time. He also did 13 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Drummond had a good pro-day positional workout, catching the ball well.