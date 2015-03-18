Trae Waynes of Michigan State substantiates high draft stock

Published: Mar 18, 2015 at 11:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from 31 NFL teams -- a large contingent that included Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley, Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin, as well as Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Bill Davis, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees, defensive backs coaches from five teams, running backs coaches from four teams, linebacker coaches from two teams and a wide receivers coach from one team -- were present at Michigan State's pro day Wednesday.

A total of 17 players worked out in ideal conditions indoors on FieldTurf.

Michigan State's top-rated prospect in the 2015 NFL Draft substantiated how high people have him rated. Cornerback Trae Waynes (6-foot 1/8, 186 pounds) had a very good workout. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.19 seconds, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine (he posted the top 40-yard dash time -- 4.31 seconds -- among cornerbacks in Indianapolis).

Free safety Kurtis Drummond (6-0 3/4, 207) chose not to run at the pro day, which was a bit of a surprise given that he didn't run as well as expected at the combine (4.65 seconds in the 40). Drummond had a 10-foot-3 broad jump and 4.41-second 20-yard short shuttle time. He also did 13 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Drummond had a good pro-day positional workout, catching the ball well.

Inside linebacker Taiwan Jones (6-2 1/4,241) ran the 40 in 4.88 and 4.82 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-7 broad jump. Jones is kind of a high-cut athlete, but moved around well during the positional workout.

Running back Jeremy Langford (5-11 3/8, 209) did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.27 seconds and performed 19 strength lifts. Langford caught the ball well in the positional drills, and that surprised some people because he wasn't a featured receiver in the Spartans' offense. Langford's 40 time -- 4.42 seconds -- was the best among running backs at the combine.

Wide receiver Tony Lippett (6-2 5/8, 191) ran the 40 in 4.59 and 4.57 seconds. Lippett has a reputation for not having real good hands, but that didn't appear to be the case at MSU's pro day. Lippett had a lot of balls thrown his way during the workout with only one drop.

Wide receiver Keith Mumphery (5-11 3/4, 208) did the 60-yard shuttle in 11.91 seconds and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. Mumphery also caught the ball well with just one drop. He's a likely priority free-agent pickup for a team following the 2015 NFL Draft.

Marcus Rush (6-2 1/4, 247) played defensive end during his time at Michigan State, but worked out at linebacker during the pro day. Rush ran the 40 in 4.69 and 4.74 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.24 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.75 seconds. He performed 24 strength lifts.

Michigan State's pro day was well-organized. The program had a nice breakfast for scouts before the workout got started. Spartans coach Mark Dantonio, who normally doesn't smile much, was all smiles on Wednesday after being very pleased with how everything went.

