Trade for these 6 players to save your fantasy season

After an effort made by the Bucs coaching staff to reduce Jameis Winston's pass attempts heading into Week 5 in which the quarterback tied his season-low of 30 attempts, his attempts have slowly crept back up each week, with 30 in Week 7, 32 in Week 8 and 37 in Week 9. Some of that likely has to do with the fact that the team is completely depleted at running back and some of it can be attributed to the fact that Tampa Bay's defense has not been playing well lately. The team has allowed 1,087 yards of total offense against in their last two contests against Oakland and Atlanta. But while that might all bode poorly for the Bucs from a real-life football angle, it means nothing but big things for Evans' outlook the rest of the way in fantasy leagues.