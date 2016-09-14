Trade for Giovani Bernard, trade away Carlos Hyde

Michael Floyd, WR, CardinalsMichael Floyd hauled in three receptions for 61 yards against the Patriots in Week 1, and you can bet that his fantasy owners were clamoring for a touchdown that never came. Despite seeing three targets in the red zone in the fourth quarter, Floyd only caught one of them and he went out of bounds at the 1-yard line. The other two were well-defended by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler who was one of just six cornerbacks to notch two passes defensed in Week 1 according to Pro Football Focus. Butler blanketed Floyd all night in man coverage and the Arizona receiver struggled to get open against him. Obviously Larry Fitzgerald reaped the benefits working mainly out of the slot with his 81 yards and two touchdowns.