Trade for Antonio Brown, move Marvin Jones in fantasy

He is still the clear leader of the Cleveland backfield and should see an increased role against Cincinnati's 20th ranked rush defense in Week 7. The Bengals defense is not what it used to be and has surrendered 866 total yards to opposing backs so far this year. Crowell has hogged 76 percent of the Browns' red-zone rush attempts and is still on pace for over 200 carries and well over 1,200 scrimmage yards. If he has a good game against the Bengals, and you can bet Hue Jackson will look to make a statement against his former team via the ground attack, it will probably then be too late to make a move for Crowell.