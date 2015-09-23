Trade away Mike Evans, Jimmy Graham in fantasy?

Matt Jones, RB, Washington Redskins: Now, I feel the need to make a statement here before I get flamed in the comments and on Twitter. ALL TRADES ARE SITUATIONAL AND NOT CREATED EQUAL. By putting Jones here, I'm not advising every Jones owner to try and send him packing, but that the situation could be ripe for you to trade him. Jones definitely looks like the most explosive back in Washington, but he still seems locked in a committee. In Week 1, Morris received the lion's share of the carries, while in Week 2 he and Jones split it almost down the middle (19 for Jones, 18 for Morris). Jones certainly will have good weeks, and could end up finishing with far more fantasy points than Morris. That being said, until we get more clarity out of this backfield situation, those weeks are going to be hard to predict. If you were a savvy drafter and Jones has been on your bench all season long, that's the kind of situation where you can use his strong performance in Week 2 to lure an owner with a need at running back into giving you some more stable contributors in return. However, if you are that needy RB owner and won Jones off of waivers, then you likely won't want to part with him just yet.