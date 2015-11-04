Trade away Alshon Jeffery in fantasy football?

T.J. Yeldon is such an interesting trade target for me. On the one hand, he'll provide a safe weekly floor as he's averaged just over 20 touches per game over his last three starts. Yet, his .521 fantasy points per touch average on the season was the lowest among all fantasy backs with at least 100 total touches heading into Week 8. Brandin Cooks has been matchup-dependent and prone to disappearing acts all season long, but could be turning the corner with Drew Brees playing better of late. So which do you trust -- Yeldon's safe floor or Cooks' infrequent high-upside games? In this case, I go with Yeldon, as there's reason to believe his recent scoring streak could continue as the Jaguars come out of their bye. Yeldon's 1.7 percent touchdown rate was the second-lowest among backs with at least 100 total touches prior to Week 8 (Justin Forsett -- 1.4 percent), which points to a potential touchdown regression. Hat tip to Adam Harstad, who does great work on this trend for Football Guys. Check out Adam's chart he posted over the weekend and look at all the names on the list who scored touchdowns in Week 8. If you're too lazy to click, it's a lot. My point with this is, if you move Cooks for Yeldon, you're not only giving away a player with volatile production for one with a much safer floor, but that same "safe floor" player could burst out with some big weeks in the not too distant future. I say go for it.