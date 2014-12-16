Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2015 NFL Draft

NFL.com's College Football 24/7 is tracking the latest news on college football underclassmen in anticipation for the 2015 NFL Draft. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15, 2015 to declare for the draft.
Shaq Thompson, LB, Washington
Jan. 5:Two-way star Thompson will turn pro
The take: Thompson, who won the Paul Hornung Award this season as the nation's most versatile player, announced that he will enter the 2015 NFL Draft. Thompson (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) played nickelback as a freshman and is known for his outstanding ability in pass coverage, which could help separate him from the rest of the draft's linebackers. He also rushed for 463 yards on 61 carries this season as a part-time running back.
Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford
Jan. 5:Report: Peat entering 2015 draft
The take: Peat, one of the top offensive tackle prospects in college football, will bypass his senior season and enter the 2015 draft, according to a report by Yahoo Sports' Rand Getlin. Peat played left tackle for the Cardinal the last two seasons. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks called him "a pro-ready offensive tackle with impressive technical skills and athleticism."
Danielle Hunter, DE, LSU
Jalen Collins, DB, and Kwon Alexander, LB, LSU
D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida
Nigel King, WR, Kansas
Christian Covington, DT, Rice
Dee Hart, RB, Colorado State
Jan. 3:Hart to enter draft
The take: Hart told the Loveland Reporter-Herald that he applied for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, but has not yet received a grade. The Alabama transfer played only one season for Colorado State, leading the team with 1,275 yards rushing. He's not considered in the top tier of backs that will be available in the 2015 draft, and there appears to be strong depth at the position in the '15 class.
Nelson Agholor, WR, USC
Jan. 3:Agholor declares for 2015 draft
The take: Agholor announced that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2015 NFL Draft. He's a dynamic threat as a pass-catcher and punt returner. Agholor led the Trojans with 104 catches for 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2014 season. He's been compared to Indianapolis Colts WR Reggie Wayne and likely will receive draft consideration as early as the second round.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Maryland
Jan. 3:Diggs says he'll enter 2015 draft
The take: Diggs told the Baltimore Sun that he forgo his senior season and enter the 2015 draft. There's never been any doubt about Diggs' talent, but he never had the big, breakout year so many expected from him. Diggs was on NFL Media analyst Charles Davis' list of 10 underclassmen who should forgo the 2015 draft. "He's battled injuries, and another year with the Terrapins would give him a chance to have that big year that has eluded him," Davis wrote. "Diggs could prove his durability and give his stock a big boost."
Nigel King, WR, Kansas
Xavier Cooper, DE, Washington State
Maxx Williams, TE, Minnesota
Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma
Jalen Collins and Jalen Mills, DBs, LSU
Jean Sifrin, TE, UMass
Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State
Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
Eric Striker, LB, Oklahoma
Jan. 1:Striker says he'll return for senior season
The take: Striker said after the Sooners' Russell Athletic Bowl loss that he would be back at Oklahoma for his senior season. "I don't want to go out like this. I'll be back at OU because I'm a winner," Striker said. Heading into the season, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks wrote that "Striker is an intriguing speed rusher off the edge, but concerns about his size and strength must be answered before scouts can fully endorse his potential at the next level." Those concerns remain, and Striker has an opportunity to boost his stock in 2015.
Trey Williams, RB, Texas A&M
Jan. 1:Texas A&M running back intends to enter draft
The take: Texas A&M running back Trey Williams has joined the lengthening cast of SEC rushers who will enter the 2015 NFL Draft as underclassmen. But unlike the exits of Georgia's Todd Gurley and South Carolina's Mike Davis, Williams' decision comes as something of a surprise. Williams, a junior, carried 81 times for a career-high 560 yards (6.9 per carry) for the Aggies this season.
Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
Dec. 31:Prescott refutes report he will return
The take: Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott denied a broadcast report that he has decided to remain in college for his senior season in 2015. ESPN's Brent Musburger said prior to the Orange Bowl that Prescott had revealed his decision when the two met during the network's Tuesday preparation for the broadcast. But when asked about the decision after the Bulldogs' 49-34 loss to Georgia Tech, Prescott denied making the statement, saying he doesn't recall saying that.
Kwon Alexander, LB, LSU
Dec. 31:Alexander says he'll enter 2015 draft
The take: Alexander, who led the Tigers with 90 tackles this season, announced via Twitter that he will bypass his senior season to turn pro. At 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, he has outstanding quickness and open-field tackling skills and projects as an outside linebacker in the NFL.
Dec. 31:Robinson announces his draft decision
The take: Robinson emerged as a threat out of the backfield in 2014, but has yet to prove he can handle a heavy workload. However, Robinson is a bowling ball of sorts when running with the ball, and has shown a knack for catching the ball out of the backfield.
Alex Carter, CB, Stanford
Jordan Phillips, DT, Oklahoma
Deion Barnes, DE, Penn State
Tyler Kroft, TE, Rutgers
D.J. Foster, RB, Arizona State
Braxton Miller, QB, Ohio State
Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama
Spencer Drango, OT, Baylor
Randy Gregory, DE, Nebraska
Avery Young, G/T, Auburn
Ereck Flowers, OT, Miami (Fla.)
Leonard Williams, DL, USC
Donovan Smith, OT, Penn State
Tevin Coleman, RB, Indiana
Dhaquille Williams, WR, Auburn
Dec. 29:Williams returning for senior season
The take: Williams (6-2, 216), who leads Auburn with 45 receptions, will remain in school for his senior season, Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Monday at an Outback Bowl news conference. This is Williams' first season at Auburn after transferring in from junior college. Malzahn also said that Williams is suspended for the Outback Bowl. Williams is a gifted athlete with good size and speed. He remains raw in his technique, but has a good upside. Williams had four 100-yard games this season and finishes with 730 yards and five TDs. Auburn is losing junior WR Sammie Coates, who already said he is turning pro.
Shawn Oakman, DE, Baylor
Dec. 29:Oakman staying for senior season
The take: Oakman (6-9, 280) said Monday that he is returning for his senior season, telling reporters, "You don't leave somebody who brought you from the bottom. You don't want to leave the bottom without giving it your all." A raw but physically imposing pass-rusher, Oakman (6-foot-9, 280 pounds) was recently listed among NFL Media analyst Charles Davis' 10 underclassmen who should stay in school. An AFC scout told NFL Media analysts in late November that Oakman "more than looks the part. Massive man who can rush the passer, play the run and is violent on the field. But still raw and needs consistency. Another year in school would be good for him." The decision to return means Oakman will go into 2015 as one of the most hyped players nationally.
Cody Kessler, QB, USC
Dec. 27:Kessler will return for senior season
The take: Kessler, a junior, went 23-of-39 for 321 yards with three touchdowns and an interception to lead the Trojans past Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl. After the game, Kessler said he would stay in school rather than enter the 2015 NFL Draft. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks has called Kessler an "intriguing developmental prospect to watch" because of his success in a system similar to the schemes run in the NFL.
Duke Johnson, RB, Miami
Dec. 27:Johnson will enter draft, mom says
The take: Johnson's mother told the Palm Beach Post before the Independence Bowl that the game would be her son's last as a Hurricane. He'll depart as the leading career rusher in school history. Johnson hasn't been included in the top tier of CFB running backs -- such billing has been reserved for Melvin Gordon and Todd Gurley -- but NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks wrote last month that Johnson "could be a better pro prospect than some of the bigger names garnering the headlines at the position" because of his "exceptional" receiving skills. Johnson rushed for 132 yards in the Independence Bowl but left the game with a minor injury.
Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers
Jeremiah Poutasi, OL, Utah
Dec. 26:Report: 'Zero percent chance' Poutasi returns
The take: Poutasi, a junior, recently helped the Utes run for a bowl-record 359 yards in a victory over Colorado State in the Las Vegas Bowl. A report in the Salt Lake Tribune said there is "a zero percent chance" he would return for his senior season. At 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Poutasi was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection and helped lead an offensive line that allowed only three sacks this season.
Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia
Dec. 26:Richt: Gurley will be moving on
The take: Georgia head coach Mark Richt confirmed Friday that Gurley will enter the 2015 NFL Draft. The news didn't come as a surprise -- Gurley is considered one of the top rushers in college football. Richt said the star running back is rehabbing well from the ACL tear he suffered Nov. 15, and barring any setbacks in his rehab, he has the potential to garner consideration for a first-round pick.
Arik Armstead, DL, Oregon
Dec. 26:GM tabs Armstead as 'first-round talent'
The take: Armstead, a junior defensive lineman, is reportedly leaning toward entering the 2015 draft, and one NFL GM appears sold on his pro potential, saying Armstead "has first-round talent, no doubt" and calling him "a 6-foot-8, 290-pound freak." The GM echoed the sentiments of another NFL exec who said he could see Armstead go "very, very high" in the draft.
Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State
Dec. 26:Report: Calhoun's mother meeting with agents
The take: The mother of Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun is meeting with potential agents for her son, who is considering entering the 2015 NFL Draft as an underclassman, according to Yahoo Sports' Rand Getlin. Calhoun is among the nation's top pass rushers but has maintained that returning to MSU holds a strong appeal. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks has compared Calhoun to former New York Giants star Michael Strahan.
Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech
Dec. 26:Nicolas reveals he intends to return to Virginia Tech
The take: Virginia Tech defensive end Dadi Nicolas will return to college in 2015 for his senior season, the Hokies' sack leader revealed via Twitter. Nicolas had nine sacks this season to lead the team and was constantly in the opposing backfield with 17.5 tackles for loss and 34 quarterback hurries. His return gives Frank Beamer's team a star anchor for its pass rush in 2015.
Dec. 25:Davis intends to enter NFL draft
The take: South Carolina running back Mike Davis didn't quite have the kind of year he was hoping for, but it was good enough for the Gamecocks junior to say goodbye to the college ranks. Davis confirmed in a video interview as South Carolina prepared for the Independence Bowl against Miami that he will enter the 2015 NFL Draft.
Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas
Dec. 24:Williams decides to stay in school
The take: Williams was among the Razorbacks who applied for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board. While it's unclear what grade he received, what is clear is that the Arkansas running back will be one of the SEC's players to watch in 2015.
Shaq Roland, WR, South Carolina
Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State
Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Oklahoma
Landon Collins, S, Alabama
Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State
Dec. 21:Ajayi declares for draft
The take: Ajayi will enter the 2015 draft after having started to build considerable buzz in scouting circles with a strong finish to the 2014 season. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks noted that "the 'J-Train' has been a monster running between the tackles ... exhibiting outstanding vision, pitter-pat and toughness."
Kris Frost, LB, Auburn
Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
Benardrick McKinney, LB, Mississippi State
Dec. 19:Mullen: McKinney will announce decision after bowl game
The take: Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen confirmed that junior linebacker Benardrick McKinney is likely to enter the 2015 NFL Draft, and will make an announcement following the Bulldogs' Orange Bowl appearance against Georgia Tech. Earlier this week, Yahoo Sports reported that McKinney is "a lock" to enter the draft. McKinney was a first-team All-SEC pick in leading the MSU defense in tackles.
Avery Young, OL, Auburn
Jordan Jenkins, OLB, Georgia
James Burgess, LB, Louisville
Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma
Eddie Goldman, DT, Florida State
Dec. 17:Report: Goldman leaning strongly toward entering draft
The take: Goldman is one of the most talented defensive tackles in the nation. He started at defensive end for the Seminoles last season but moved inside in 2014 and has been dominant at times. Goldman suffered an ankle injury early in the ACC Championship Game and was carted off the field, but FSU coach Jimbo Fisher has indicated he expects him to be ready for the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl game vs. Oregon.
Shaq Thompson, LB, Washington
Dec. 17:Christmas break discussion with family in store for Thompson
The take: Thompson (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) also plays running back for the Huskies and is one of the more versatile players in the nation; every team wants a playmaking outside linebacker, and Thompson certainly has been that for the Huskies. He told the Seattle Times that he would talk with his family over Christmas break before making any decision about whether to turn pro. "Just sitting down with my family and 'Coach Pete' (coach Chris Petersen) and some of the coaches and just think about it," he said after practice Tuesday. Washington meets Oklahoma State in the Jan. 2 Cactus Bowl.
Jerald Hawkins, OT, LSU
Dec. 17:Will Hawkins follow Collins' lead?
The take: Hawkins, the Tigers' right tackle, is one of six LSU underclassmen with a draft decision to make, but it was just a year ago that Hawkins pleaded with LSU left tackle La'el Collins to stay himself, according to the advertiser.com. Collins, of course, had a fantastic senior year as a first-team All-SEC pick and even won the team MVP award. Hawkins took note. "Not much to argue about with his decision," Hawkins said. As a third-year sophomore, Hawkins has two years of starting experience and two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. Asked if Collins' senior-year success will influence him, Hawkins was tight-lipped.
Travin Dural, WR, LSU
Dec. 16:Dural will return to LSU next season
The take: LSU wide receiver Travin Dural will return to the Tigers next season rather than leave college early for the NFL draft, helping to stem what is expected to be a smaller contingent of LSU underclassmen turning pro this year. Dural, a third-year sophomore, was LSU's leading receiver by a wide margin in 2014.
Anthony Zettel, DT, Penn State
Dec. 16:Zettel seeking draft feedback
The take: Penn State defensive tackle Anthony Zettel is one of five Nittany Lions underclassmen that requested an evaluation from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, but he says he's not giving much thought to leaving Penn State anytime soon. "There's no intent of me leaving (early) right now," Zettel told pennlive.com. The All-Big Ten first-team selection has good size for an interior lineman and recorded 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks as one of the most productive members of the PSU defense.
Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State
Dec. 16:Cook intends to return for senior year
The take: Cook, one of the top draft-eligible QB talents in college football, hinted earlier this season that he was inclined to forgo the 2015 draft, and it appears he hasn't changed his mind, although he indicated in October that a first-round draft grade could sway him. Cook said he has "unfinished business" at MSU, and it's hard to disagree. A strong senior season could really solidify his draft stock.
Shane Ray, DE, Missouri
Dec. 16: Ray strongly considering entering 2015 draft
The take: Missouri defensive end Shane Ray, the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year, is considering an early jump to the NFL strongly enough that his mother, Sebrina Johnson, is vetting potential agents, according to Yahoo Sports. Ray, a junior, led the SEC in sacks this season with 14. At just 240 pounds, Ray could be facing a move to outside linebacker at the NFL level if he declares for the draft.
Marcus Peters, CB, Washington
Dec. 16:Report: Peters to enter 2015 draft
The take: Peters, a fourth-year junior, was recently dismissed from the Huskies football team and had no plans to transfer, making his decision to turn pro no surprise. At 5-11, 185 pounds, he is considered one of the best cornerback prospects in the country, but his dismissal from the team -- reportedly because he had difficulty getting along with the UW coaching staff -- has hurt his stock, according to a scout.
Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn
Dec. 15:Auburn receiver turning pro
The take: Auburn wide receiver Sammie Coates is going to bypass his senior season and turn pro, according to a published report on Monday. He is expected to test extremely well in pre-draft workouts and might be overvalued a bit because of his high-level athleticism. Coates showed well in big games for Auburn this season, including five catches for 206 yards and two TDs in a loss to Alabama.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
Dec. 15:Dungy compares Mariota to Aaron Rodgers
The take: Appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show," Dungy praised Mariota, this year's Heisman Trophy winner, calling him "Aaron Rodgers in the waiting." Dungy also said he believes Mariota would be perfect for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying if the Bucs had the No. 1 pick he would take Mariota "in a heartbeat." Dungy's praise echoes the sentiments over the weekend of an AFC college scouting director who said Mariota "has all the tools" and would probably receive a signficantly higher grade than Robert Griffin III, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft.
Gerod Holliman, S, Louisville
Dec. 15:Report: Holliman will enter 2015 draft
The take: Holliman, this year's Thorpe Award winner, has reportedly decided to turn pro despite saying last week that he would wait until after the Belk Bowl to make his decision. Despite tying an FBS single-season record with 14 interceptions, one scout recently advised that Holliman stay in school, calling him "horrible" and a poor tackler who lacks athleticism.
Dec. 13: Floyd among four Georgia players returning
The take: Floyd, along with linebacker Jordan Jenkins, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and offensive lineman John Theus are expected to stay in school, according to Georgia coach Mark Richt. Floyd and Jenkins -- who finished first and second on the team in sacks -- will be pass rushers to follow next fall.
Amari Cooper, WR, Alabama
Dec. 12:Scout: Cooper lacks 'wow' factor
The take: Cooper is this year's Biletnikoff winner and a Heisman finalist and generally considered the best receiver in the country, but one scout says he isn't sure Cooper is elite. The scout praised Cooper's complete skill-set but said he doesn't stack up with the stars of the 2014 WR class, such as Sammy Watkins. Cooper has not said whether he would enter the 2015 draft, but Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin recently said he expects Cooper will declare.
Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA
Dec. 11:Mora confirms Hundley will enter draft
The take: Many figured 2014 would be Hundley's last in Westwood, and what was assumed for the past year was confirmed by UCLA coach Jim Mora. While Hundley is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the draft, he does have his detractors.
Lorenzo Doss, CB, Tulane
Dec. 11:Doss waving senior season to go pro
The take: NFL teams always need corners, so Doss will get a close look from scouts in the pre-draft process. His size (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) is adequate and production was excellent (15 interceptions in three seasons), and his 40-yard dash times will draw interest.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin
Dec. 10:Gordon says he'll enter draft
The take: The news didn't come as a surprise, and the question is whether Gordon will be the rusher to end the draft's first-round RB drought. The Heisman finalist has a good chance to be the first back taken in 2015.
Eli Harold, DE, Virginia
Dec. 10:Harold announces he's turning pro
The take: Harold should intrigue teams looking to bolster their pass rush. He could really shine at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he should test well. He's a great athlete who recorded 17.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Cavaliers.
Devin Funchess, WR/TE, Michigan
Dec. 9:Funchess intends to enter draft
The take: Michigan struggled this season, but Funchess somehow managed to thrive despite those issues. The addition of Funchess to the draft should help boost what is considered to be a weak crop of tight ends. An NFL scout compared him to Saints tight end Jimmy Graham.
Durell Eskridge, FS, Syracuse
Dec. 9:Eskridge announces intent to enter 2015 draft
The take: Eskridge -- who asked the NFL Draft Advisory Board for feedback -- was a two-year starter whose size obviously is a selling point. He is a physical player who is solid in run support. How he runs at the NFL Scouting Combine and on his pro day will be important.
Everett Golson, QB, Notre Dame
Dec. 8:Golson applying for draft feedback
The take: Golson's play dropped off dramatically this season, and NFL scouts have noticed his struggles. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks noted that "NFL scouts will have to pore over the tape to see if (Golson) is worthy of draft consideration at this point."