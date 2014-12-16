Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2015 NFL Draft

Dec. 29:Oakman staying for senior season

The take: Oakman (6-9, 280) said Monday that he is returning for his senior season, telling reporters, "You don't leave somebody who brought you from the bottom. You don't want to leave the bottom without giving it your all." A raw but physically imposing pass-rusher, Oakman (6-foot-9, 280 pounds) was recently listed among NFL Media analyst Charles Davis' 10 underclassmen who should stay in school. An AFC scout told NFL Media analysts in late November that Oakman "more than looks the part. Massive man who can rush the passer, play the run and is violent on the field. But still raw and needs consistency. Another year in school would be good for him." The decision to return means Oakman will go into 2015 as one of the most hyped players nationally.