Track all of Thursday's NFL free agency news

Published: Mar 19, 2020 at 01:12 AM

Nate Ebner is ready to wear a new uniform.

The Patriots' ace special teamer and U.S. rugby sevens national team member is leaving New England for the New York Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal.

Ebner has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2012 draft out of Ohio State. Known for employing special teams stars who don't actually return kicks (i.e., Matthew Slater), New England inserted Ebner into 15 games in 2012 and ran with it through 2019, with the former safety appearing in 95 total contests, recording 61 tackles and one forced fumble.

The numbers will never be gaudy for a special-teamer, but the Patriots' support for Ebner during the 2016 Olympics should serve as proof of how much his contributions were appreciated. Like a handful of other free agents this week, Ebner is going from New England to a team coached by a prominent former Patriots assistant in Joe Judge.

Later on in the day, the team announced the addition of former Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo via an informed source.

Elsewhere in transactional news Thursday:

»*Ha Ha Clinton-Dix* is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to the agency that represents him. Clinton-Dix will be reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy, who the safety played for from 2014-2018. NFL Network's Jane Slater reports that the deal is for one year and $4 million, including $2.5 million guaranteed.

»*Yannick Ngakoue* posted on his Instagram earlier a picture of Hall of Famer Reggie White in an Eagles jersey (White signed with the team as a free agent in 1985).

Fans hoping Ngakoue, who has already been franchise tagged by the Jaguars, is angling for a trade to Philadelphia hours after the team acquired Lions cornerback Darius may be disappointed to hear nothing is brewing on the horizon, according to Garafolo.

"There's nothing going on. There's nothing going on to Philly, there doesn't sound like there's much going on anywhere else," Garafolo said on NFL Now. "Yannick Ngakoue, under a franchise tag that's gonna pay him close to $18 million if he signs it and plays on it, didn't sound like he was interested in doing that, based on his tweet before he was tagged I believe that was where it seemed like he was saying good bye to Jacksonville.

"Ngakoue [is] still waiting on a team that's willing to meet his asking price of whatever it would wind up being, $20 million-plus for a season and then find some trade compensation with the Jaguars who, if they keep this up, might have the entire draft pretty soon as far as the number of picks."

Former Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter has agreed to a deal with the Jags, the team announced.

» While the Carolina Panthers continue to weigh their options regarding Cam Newton, the veteran quarterback shared a post on Instagram to give fans and supporters an idea of where he stands.

» The Los Angeles Rams have announced they have released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews.

»It was reported Tuesday that veteran running back Jordan Howard was headed to the Miami Dolphins, and now we now the deal's terms. Rapoport reports Howard agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Fins.

»The Detroit Lions are signing safety Jayron Kearse to a one-year, $2.75 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

» Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals to a one-year, $4 million deal, Pelissero reported.

»The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have re-signed quarterback Chad Henne.

» The Miami Dolphins are signing safety Adrian Colbert to a one-year deal for $1.775 million, Rapoport reported, per his agent.

» Kicker Dan Bailey is heading back to the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.

Backup quarterback Sean Mannion has also re-signed with the Vikings, according to Pelissero per an informed source.

»New England Patriots guardJoe Thuney signed his fully guaranteed, one-year franchise-tag tender, per his agent.

» The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings, Rapoport reported, per his agent. It's a one-year deal worth $3.5 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added.

Former Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson is signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal that could be worth up to $6 million with the Browns, per Rapoport via an informed source.

Cleveland is also adding former Rams receiver and returner JoJo Natson on a one-year, $1 million deal, Rapoport reported per a source.

» The Arizona Cardinals are adding former Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on a one-year worth up to $8.5 million, Rapoport reported, per his agent. The team later confirmed the news.

»Tennessee Titans free-agent cornerback Logan Ryan is open to entertaining all offers and will consider a short term deal but he won't take less than $10 million per year, Rapoport reported, per a source informed. He's one of the top players available.

» The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Will Redmond, the team announced.

» The Washington Redskins are signing offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas on a two-year, $5.3 million deal, a source tell Rapoport.

» The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran offensive lineman and former Chief Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year deal, Pelissero reported per a source. Wisniewski started all three of the Chiefs' postseason games during their Super Bowl run and was also a starter during the Eagles' championship run.

