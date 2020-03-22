Around the NFL

Track all of Sunday's NFL free agency news

Published: Mar 22, 2020 at 06:16 AM

The New Orleans Saints bolstered their defense with another veteran presence Sunday.

Safety DJ Swearinger agreed to return to the franchise after signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After signing with the team last December, Swearinger, 28, appeared in the season finale against the Panthers.

He also played four games for the Cardinals in 2019 before being released on September 30 and joining the Raiders in November where he played another four-game stretch.

In those combined nine games, Swearinger made seven starts and recorded 49 tackles and three passes defended. He played at least 33 defensive snaps in each contest.

The Saints are Swearinger's seventh team since being drafted in the second round out of South Carolina in 2013.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Sunday:

»The New York Jets have agreed to terms with former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Desir was cut by the Colts on Saturday. Rapoport added that the 29-year-old's contract is worth up to $5.5 million, via an informed source.

»With the signing of Tom Brady, the Jameis Winston era in Tampa Bay seemed all but done. A day after he said goodbye to the Buccaneers, the organization returned the favor. All signs continue to point to the former No. 1 overall pick being on a new team ahead of the 2020 season.

»Cornerback Bryce Callahan agreed to a restructured contract with the Denver Broncos, freeing up $1.8 million in cap space this year, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He added that Callahan is now due $5M in 2020 and can make another $2M in playtime incentives. Callahan missed 2019 because of injuries.

»The Las Vegas Raiders are giving veteran tight end Jason Witten a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3.5M fully guaranteed and a max of $4.75M with playtime incentives, according to Pelissero.

The Raiders also gave defensive tackle Maliek Collins a one-year deal worth $6M with $5.75M fully guaranteed, per Pelissero. He can earn up to $7.5 million with incentives, Rapoport added.

» Defensive end Vic Beasley received a one-year, $9.5M fully guaranteed deal from the Tennessee Titans, Pelissero reported. He added that Beasley can earn up to $2.5M more with sacks.

»The Bears added depth on defense with a pair of moves, signing safety Jordan Lucas and outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo to one-year deals, per Rapoport. Lucas, who played for the Chiefs the past two seasons, is set to earn $1 million. Mingo, who played for the Texans last year, is reunited with DC Chuck Pagano, whom he played for while with the Colts in 2017.

Tight end Jimmy Graham's deal with Chicago includes a no-trade clause, per Garafolo. Graham inked a two-year, $16 million contract on March 16.

»Quarterback Philip Rivers' one-year, $25 million deal with Colts is fully guaranteed, Pelissero reported.

»The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing their best special teamer, safety Chris Banjo, a source tells Pelissero.

The Cardinals also announced the re-signing of quarterback Brett Hundley on a one-year deal.

»The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with former first-round guard Chance Warmack, Garafolo reported per Warmack's agent. Warmac sat out the 2019 season to get healthy, Garafolo added, after playing with the Eagles for two years.

»The Falcons signed former Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, according to Rapoport. The 2016 first-rounder appeared in 53 games (16 starts), and caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota. Atlanta also agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. He has been with the team since 2016.

The Falcons intend to add former Browns offensive lineman Justin McCray.

»The New England Patriots signed outside linebacker Brandon Copeland to a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, Rapoport reported.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Despite initial 'shock' of losing Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes knows Chiefs have 'got to keep rolling'

Losing Tyreek Hill was a stunning turn of events for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but one he realizes is simply the business of the game.

news

Stephon Gilmore explains decision to sign with Colts: 'It just felt right in my heart'

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore explains why he chose to sign with the Colts, but maintains there is still work to be done should he become Indy's missing piece on defense.

news

Malcolm Butler on return to Patriots: 'One thing I learned is you never burn your bridges'

After signing with the Patriots this offseason, CB Malcolm Butler still doesn't have anything to say about the past after his infamous benching in Super Bowl LII.

news

Colin Kaepernick willing to play backup QB in NFL: 'I just need that opportunity to walk through the door'

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he's willing to take on a backup QB role in the NFL in order get an opportunity to return to the league.

news

Browns signing CB Denzel Ward to five-year, $100.5M extension

The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with cornerback Denzel Ward on a five-year, $100.5 million deal. Ward was selected fourth overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off against Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match'

Tom Brady and fellow esteemed NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers will face off against the faces of the next quarterbacking generation, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in The Match on June 1 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 18

Liberty QB Malik Willis will be visiting the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims getting 'bigger, leaner' ahead of pivotal Year 3

Denzel Mims' trainer, Chad Marr, said the goal this offseason was for the Jets receiver to add lean muscle after a disappointing second season.

news

Jaguars OC Press Taylor boasts about 'versatility' Christian Kirk, Evan Engram bring to offense

Jacksonville spent big in free agency to upgrade the weapons around Trevor Lawrence. Jags offensive coordinator Press Taylor is particularly excited about the additions of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

news

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell plans to 'go crazy' in his second season

Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell says he expects to "go crazy" in his second season after amassing 544 total yards and six touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

news

Thirteen NFL teams begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday

The Ravens, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers, Colts, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Titans and Commanders all kick off their offseason programs Monday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands: winning games.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW