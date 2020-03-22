Track all of Sunday's NFL free agency news

Safety DJ Swearinger agreed to return to the franchise after signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After signing with the team last December, Swearinger, 28, appeared in the season finale against the Panthers.
In those combined nine games, Swearinger made seven starts and recorded 49 tackles and three passes defended. He played at least 33 defensive snaps in each contest.
The Saints are Swearinger's seventh team since being drafted in the second round out of South Carolina in 2013.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Sunday:
»The New York Jets have agreed to terms with former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Desir was cut by the Colts on Saturday. Rapoport added that the 29-year-old's contract is worth up to $5.5 million, via an informed source.
»With the signing of Tom Brady, the Jameis Winston era in Tampa Bay seemed all but done. A day after he said goodbye to the Buccaneers, the organization returned the favor. All signs continue to point to the former No. 1 overall pick being on a new team ahead of the 2020 season.
»Cornerback Bryce Callahan agreed to a restructured contract with the Denver Broncos, freeing up $1.8 million in cap space this year, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He added that Callahan is now due $5M in 2020 and can make another $2M in playtime incentives. Callahan missed 2019 because of injuries.
»The Las Vegas Raiders are giving veteran tight end Jason Witten a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3.5M fully guaranteed and a max of $4.75M with playtime incentives, according to Pelissero.
The Raiders also gave defensive tackle Maliek Collins a one-year deal worth $6M with $5.75M fully guaranteed, per Pelissero. He can earn up to $7.5 million with incentives, Rapoport added.
» Defensive end Vic Beasley received a one-year, $9.5M fully guaranteed deal from the Tennessee Titans, Pelissero reported. He added that Beasley can earn up to $2.5M more with sacks.
»The Bears added depth on defense with a pair of moves, signing safety Jordan Lucas and outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo to one-year deals, per Rapoport. Lucas, who played for the Chiefs the past two seasons, is set to earn $1 million. Mingo, who played for the Texans last year, is reunited with DC Chuck Pagano, whom he played for while with the Colts in 2017.
Tight end Jimmy Graham's deal with Chicago includes a no-trade clause, per Garafolo. Graham inked a two-year, $16 million contract on March 16.
»Quarterback Philip Rivers' one-year, $25 million deal with Colts is fully guaranteed, Pelissero reported.
»The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing their best special teamer, safety Chris Banjo, a source tells Pelissero.
»The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with former first-round guard Chance Warmack, Garafolo reported per Warmack's agent. Warmac sat out the 2019 season to get healthy, Garafolo added, after playing with the Eagles for two years.
»The Falcons signed former Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, according to Rapoport. The 2016 first-rounder appeared in 53 games (16 starts), and caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota. Atlanta also agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. He has been with the team since 2016.
»The New England Patriots signed outside linebacker Brandon Copeland to a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, Rapoport reported.