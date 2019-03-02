Trace McSorley declines to perform DB workout at NFL Combine

Typically, players asked to work out at a different position at least have some background in the alternate spot. For example, former Michigan star Jabrill Peppers worked out at both linebacker and defensive back at the combine in 2017; he had played both spots at the college level. McSorley, however, was purely a quarterback over a five-year stretch at PSU and, prior to that, was a four-year starter at quarterback in high school. At 6-feet and 202 pounds, his size is closer to the prototype for a DB than it is for a QB. Does he have the skill? Perhaps what he showed in rushing for nearly 1,700 career yards for the Nittany Lions gave NFL scouts an inkling that he might have the agility for a more athletically demanding role.