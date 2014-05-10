Top undrafted free agents following 2014 NFL Draft

There were 256 players selected in the 2014 NFL Draft, and many more who did not hear their name called over the past three days. But the process isn't over for those hoping to make a roster. Last year, there were 49 undrafted players who made it onto a 53-man roster, and you can expect many of the names below to have a chance.
Here is my position-by-position list of the best priority free agents available following the 2014 draft.
Quarterbacks
- Connor Shaw, South Carolina (UPDATE: Shaw signed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.)
- Brett Smith, Wyoming (UPDATE: Smith signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.)
- Jeff Matthews, Cornell (UPDATE: Matthews signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.)
- Stephen Morris, Miami (UPDATE: Morris signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
- Jordan Lynch, Northern Illinois (UPDATE: Lynch tweeted Saturday he signed with the Chicago Bears.)
- Dustin Vaughn, West Texas A&M (UPDATE: Vaughn signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.)
- Casey Pachall, TCU (UPDATE: Pachall signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL, according to Rick Gosselin of the Dallas Morning News.)
- Brendon Kay, Cincinnati (UPDATE: Kay signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.)
- Joe Clancy, Merrimack
- Bryn Renner, North Carolina (UPDATE: Renner signed with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.)
- Chase Rettig, Boston College (UPDATE: Multiple reports say Rettig signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.)
- Keith Price, Washington (UPDATE: Price signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.)
- Tommy Rees, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Rees tweeted Saturday that he signed with the Washington Redskins.)
- Brock Jensen, North Dakota St. (UPDATE: Jensen signed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.)
- DeNarius McGhee, Montana St.
Running backs
- Isaiah Crowell, Alabama St. (UPDATE: Crowell signed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.)
- David Fluellen, Toledo (UPDATE: Fluellen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.)
- Rajion Neal, Tennessee (UPDATE: Neal signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.)
- LaDarius Perkins, Mississippi St. (UPDATE: Perkins signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.)
- Antonio Andrews, Western Kentucky (UPDATE: Andrews signed with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.)
- George Atkinson, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Atkinson signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.)
- Silas Redd, USC (UPDATE: Redd tweeted Saturday he signed with the Washington Redskins.)
- Kapri Bibbs, Colorado St. (UPDATE: Bibbs signed with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.)
- James Wilder, Florida St. (UPDATE: Wilder tweeted Saturday he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.)
- Tim Cornett, UNLV (UPDATE: Cornett signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.)
- Zurlon Tipton, Central Michigan (UPDATE: Tipton signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.)
- Jeff Scott, Mississippi (UPDATE: Scott signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.)
- Jason Simpson, San Jose St.
- Zach Bauman, Northern Arizona (UPDATE: Bauman signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.)
- Timothy Flanders, Sam Houston St. (UPDATE: Flanders signed with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.)
- Ben Malena, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Malena tweeted Saturday he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
- Senorise Perry, Louisville
Fullbacks
Wide receivers
- Brandon Coleman, Rutgers (UPDATE: Coleman signed with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.)
- Mike Davis, Texas (UPDATE: Davis signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, his agent said.)
- Kain Colter, Northwestern (UPDATE: Colter signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
- L'Damian Washington, Missouri (UPDATE: Washington tweeted Saturday he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
- Isaiah Burse, Fresno St. (UPDATE: Burse signed with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.)
- Damian Copeland, Louisville (UPDATE:Copeland tweeted Saturday that he is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
- Cody Hoffman, BYU (UPDATE: Hoffman signed with the Washington Redskins on Saturday.)
- Willie Snead, Ball State (UPDATE: Snead signed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.)
- Geraldo Boldewijn, Boise State (UPDATE: Boldewijn signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.)
- Aaron Burks, Boise State (UPDATE: Burks tweeted Saturday he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
- Bennie Fowler, Michigan St. (UPDATE: Fowler signed with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.)
- Josh Stewart, Oklahoma St. (UPDATE: Stewart tweeted Saturday he signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
- Austin Franklin, New Mexico St. (UPDATE:Franklin signed with the St. Louis Rams on Saturday.)
- Marcus Lucas, Missouri (UPDATE: Lucas signed with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.)
- Albert Wilson, Georgia State (UPDATE: Wilson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.)
- Allen Hurns, Miami (UPDATE: Hurns signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
- Chris Boyd, Vanderbilt (UPDATE:Boyd tweeted Saturday that he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
- Corey Brown, Ohio State (UPDATE: Brown signed with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, his agent said.)
- Chandler Jones, San Jose St. (UPDATE: Jones tweeted Saturday he signed with the Cleveland Browns.)
- Solomon Patton, Florida (UPDATE: Patton signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.)
- Anthony Denham, Utah (UPDATE: Denham signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
- Eric Ward, Texas Tech (UPDATE: Ward has signed with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.)
- Nathan Slaughter, West Texas A&M (UPDATE: Slaughter signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
- Ryan Culbreath, Furman
Tight ends
- Xavier Grimble, USC (UPDATE: Grimble signed with the New York Giants on Saturday.)
- Jake Murphy, Utah (UPDATE: Murphy signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.)
- A.C. Leonard, Tennessee St. (UPDATE: Leonard signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
- Marcel Jensen, Fresno St. (UPDATE: Jensen signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
- Joe Don Duncan, Dixie State (UPDATE: Duncan will attend the Indianapolis Colts' rookie minicamp.)
- Jordan Najvar, Baylor (UPDATE:Najvar tweeted Saturday he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.)
- Blake Annen, Cincinnati (UPDATE: Annen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.)
- Trey Burton, Florida (UPDATE: Burton signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.)
- Asa Watson, N.C. State (UPDATE: Watson signed with the New England Patriots on Saturday.)
- Alex Bayer, Bowling Green (UPDATE: Bayer signed with the St. Louis Rams on Saturday.)
- Reggie Jordan, Missouri Western (UPDATE: Jordan signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
- Donald Tialaveau, Utah State (UPDATE: Tialaveau signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
- Jacob Pedersen, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Pedersen signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.)
- Michael Flacco, New Haven (UPDATE: Flacco signed with the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.)
- Rashaun Allen, Southern
- Colt Lyerla, Oregon (UPDATE: Lyerla was invited to participate in the Green Bay Packers' rookie minicamp.)
Offensive tackles
- Antonio Richardson, Tennessee (UPDATE: Richardson tweeted Saturday he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.)
- Kevin Graf, USC (UPDATE: Graf signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.)
- James Hurst, North Carolina (UPDATE: Hurst signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.)
- Luke Lucas, Kansas State
- Matt Patchan, Boston College (UPDATE: Patchan signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.)
- Austin Wentworth, Fresno St. (UPDATE: Wentworth signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
- Brent Qvale, Nebraska (UPDATE: Qvale tweeted Saturday he signed with the New York Jets.)
- Jake Olson, Central Michigan (UPDATE: CMU announced Saturday Olson will attend the Detroit Lions' minicamp.)
- Kyle Bryant, Youngstown (UPDATE: Bryant signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.)
- Danny Kistler, Montana (UPDATE: Kistler signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.)
- Bryce Quigley, San Diego St.
- Jeremiah Sirles, Nebraska (UPDATE: Sirles signed with the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.)
- Charles Goodwin, N.C. Central
Guards
- Anthony Steen, Alabama (UPDATE: Steen's mother posted on Facebook that he signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
- Ryan Groy, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Groy tweeted Saturday he signed with the Chicago Bears.)
- Kenarious Gates, Georgia (UPDATE: Gates signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to his agency's Twitter feed.)
- Conor Boffeli, Iowa (UPDATE: Boffeli signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
- Matt Feiler, Bloomsburg (UPDATE: Feiler signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
- Parker Graham, Oklahoma St. (UPDATE: Graham signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.)
- Chris Burnette, Georgia (UPDATE: Burnette signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
Centers
- Gabe Ikard, Oklahoma (UPDATE: Ikard tweeted Saturday he signed with the Tennessee Titans.)
- Jonotthan Harrison, Florida (UPDATE: Harrison signed with the Indianapolis Colts.)
- Tyler Larsen, Utah State (UPDATE: Larsen signed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.)
- James Stone, Tennessee (UPDATE: Stone signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.)
- Zac Kerin, Toledo (UPDATE: Kerin signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.)
Defensive ends
- Jackson Jeffcoat, Texas (UPDATE: Jeffcoat tweeted Saturday he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.)
- George Uko, USC (UPDATE: Uko signed with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.)
- Josh Mauro, Stanford (UPDATE: Multiple reports say Mauro signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.)
- Eathyn Manumaleuna, BYU (UPDATE: Manumaleuna signed with the New York Giants on Saturday, his agent said.)
- Kasim Edebali, Boston College (UPDATE: Edebali tweeted Sunday he signed with the New Orleans Saints.)
- Chaz Sutton, South Carolina (UPDATE: Sutton tweeted Sunday he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
- Tevin Mims, South Florida (UPDATE: Mims signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
- Jamie Meder, Ashland (UPDATE: Meder signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.)
- Garrison Smith, Georgia (UPDATE: Smith signed with the Miami Dolphins, according to his agency's Twitter feed.)
Defensive tackles
- Anthony Johnson, LSU (UPDATE: Johnson signed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.)
- Deandre Coleman, California (UPDATE: Coleman signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
- Kelcy Quarles, South Carolina (UPDATE: Quarles tweeted Saturday he signed with the New York Giants.)
- Chris Whaley, Texas (UPDATE: Whaley signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.)
- Zachariah Kerr, Delaware (UPDATE: Kerr signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.)
- Tenny Palepoi, Utah (UPDATE: Palepoi signed with the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.)
- Kerry Wynn, Richmond (UPDATE: Wynn signed with the New York Giants.)
- Mike Pennel, Colorado St.-Pueblo (UPDATE: Pennel signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.)
- Robert Thomas, Arkansas (UPDATE: Thomas signed with the Washington Redskins.)
- Roosevelt Nix, Kent State (UPDATE: Nix signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.)
- Bruce Gaston, Purdue (UPDATE: Gaston signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
Outside linebackers
- Adrian Hubbard, Alabama (UPDATE: Hubbard signed with the Green Bay Packers.)
- Howard Jones, Shepherd (UPDATE: Jones signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.)
- Morgan Breslin, USC (UPDATE: Breslin signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.)
- Derrell Johnson, East Carolina (UPDATE: Johnson signed with the Miami Dolphins.)
- Denicos Allen, Michigan St. (UPDATE: Allen signed with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.)
- Carlos Fields, Winston Salem State (UPDATE: Fields signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.)
- Shaquil Barrett, Colorado St. (UPDATE: Barrett signed with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.)
Inside linebackers
- Christian Jones, Florida State (UPDATE: Jones signed with the Chicago Bears on Sunday.)
- Shayne Skov, Stanford (UPDATE: Skov tweeted Saturday he signed with the San Francisco 49ers.)
- James Morris, Iowa (UPDATE: Morris signed with the New England Patriots on Saturday.)
- Max Bullough, Michigan St. (UPDATE: Bullough tweeted Saturday he signed with the Houston Texans.)
- Glenn Carson, Penn State (UPDATE: Carson signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.)
- Brock Coyle, Montana (UPDATE: Coyle tweeted Saturday that he has signed with the Seattle Seahawks).
- Devin Unga, BYU
- Devekeyan Lattimore, South Florida (UPDATE: Lattimore signed with the Chicago Bears on Sunday.)
- Tavarius Wilson, North Alabama (UPDATE: Wilson signed with the St. Louis Rams.)
Cornerbacks
- Marcus Roberson, Florida (UPDATE: Roberson signed with the St. Louis Rams.)
- Loucheiz Purifoy, Florida (UPDATE: Purifoy signed with the Indianapolis Colts.)
- Rashaad Reynolds, Oregon St. (UPDATE: Reynolds signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.)
- Victor Hampton, South Carolina
- Deion Belue, Alabama (UPDATE: Belue signed with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.)
- Chris Davis, Auburn (UPDATE: Davis signed with the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.)
- Zachary McMillian, Houston
- Todd Washington, Southeastern Louisiana (UPDATE: Washington signed with the Arizona Cardinals.)
- Carrington Byndom, Texas (UPDATE: Byndom signed with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.)
- Marcus Williams, North Dakota St. (UPDATE: Williams signed with the Houston Texans on Saturday.)
Safeties
- Dion Bailey, USC (UPDATE: Bailey tweeted Saturday he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.)
- Daniel Sorensen, BYU (UPDATE: Sorensen signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.)
- Sean Parker, Washington (UPDATE: Parker will attend the Washington Redskins rookie minicamp.)
- Kenny Ladler, Vanderbilt (UPDATE: Ladler signed with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.)