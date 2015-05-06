Top five undrafted free-agent signings after 2015 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made one of the most unusual undrafted free-agent signings in football history, inking Collins to a three-year deal. Collins, considered a top-10 talent, went undrafted as he awaited a meeting with Louisiana police regarding the investigation into the murder of Brittany Mills, who was Collins' ex-girlfriend. As long as Collins is cleared of any wrongdoing in the investigation -- police have said he is not a suspect -- Dallas found a long-time starter on the offensive line. He can play guard or tackle, potentially making a line with four first-round talents up front (LT Tyron Smith, C Travis Frederick and RG Zack Martin were all first-round picks for the Cowboys).