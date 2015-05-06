Top five undrafted free-agent signings after 2015 NFL Draft

Published: May 06, 2015 at 02:40 AM

These are rankings of the five best undrafted free-agent signings that should pay dividends for both the player and their new squad.

1. Dallas Cowboys: OL La'el Collins (LSU)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made one of the most unusual undrafted free-agent signings in football history, inking Collins to a three-year deal. Collins, considered a top-10 talent, went undrafted as he awaited a meeting with Louisiana police regarding the investigation into the murder of Brittany Mills, who was Collins' ex-girlfriend. As long as Collins is cleared of any wrongdoing in the investigation -- police have said he is not a suspect -- Dallas found a long-time starter on the offensive line. He can play guard or tackle, potentially making a line with four first-round talents up front (LT Tyron Smith, C Travis Frederick and RG Zack Martin were all first-round picks for the Cowboys).

2. Dallas Cowboys: WR Antwan Goodley (Baylor)

Goodley's statistics were down in 2014 (60-835-6, vs. 71-1,339-13 in 2013) and will actually see some competition with fellow free-agent signees George Farmer (USC), Deontay Greenberry (Houston), Nick Harwell (Kansas) and Lucky Whitehead (Florida Atlantic). But his ability to both work the middle of the field and get deep with sub 4.5-speed at 209 pounds could bring comparisons with undrafted-to-Pro Bowl receiver Victor Cruz.

3. Kansas City Chiefs: DB Justin Cox (Mississippi State)

An off-field incident got him suspended during his senior season, and might have kept him from being drafted this year. His athleticism is unquestioned (4.36 40, 38-inch vertical at the NFL Scouting Combine), however, and he could make an impact in the secondary and on special teams for the Chiefs right away.

4. New York Jets: TE Wes Saxton (South Alabama)

This athletic tight end should have been South Alabama's first-ever draftee, given his athleticism and junior year production (50 catches, 635 yards). His lack of touchdowns (zero in 2013 and 2014) and regular production in 2014 (20 catches, 155 yards) due to injuries cost him some love from scouts and general managers, however. No team needed Saxton's potential more than the Jets; if Jace Amaro can live up to his second-round draft status in his second year and Saxton makes strides, the Jets' quarterback (whoever he might be) will be the beneficiary.

5. Arizona Cardinals: DT Xavier Williams (Northern Iowa)

The Cardinals lost starting nose tackle Dan Williams in free agency, and Alameda Ta'amu didn't have any competition until another Williams was brought to town. He's an active defender who displayed enough at his pro day (5.31 40 at 320 pounds, 30 reps on the bench press) to show he's a nose tackle with some movement skills. NFL coaching plus a pro weight and conditioning routine will do him wonders.

