Analysis

Top 25 NFL rookies: Deshaun Watson usurps Hunt at midpoint

Published: Nov 01, 2017 at 05:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the 2017 NFL regular season at the midpoint mark, former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first eight weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The rundown below reflects changes from Daniel Jeremiah's quarter-mark rookie rankings.

Watson is very much in the MVP discussion based on his outstanding performance through the halfway point of the season. He's tied for the league lead in TD passes (19), and he hasn't flinched in tough road environments like New England and Seattle. 

 *(**UPDATE:** [Deshaun Watson](/player/deshaunwatson/2558063/profile) suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday, [NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000871174/article/texans-qb-deshaun-watson-tears-acl-in-practice)).* 
</content:power-ranking>

Hunt is also in the MVP race and currently leads the league in rushing. He runs with excellent power and vision. He's also been a big factor in the Chiefs' passing attack.

Lattimore has quickly emerged as one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL. He has plenty of speed to mirror wideouts down the field and his ball skills have been outstanding.

Adams has brought toughness, reliability and leadership to the Jets secondary. He can match up with tight ends in the red zone, and he's a physical thumper against the run.

Fournette has changed the identity of the Jaguars' offense. He gets stronger as the game goes along, and he's a load to tackle in the fourth quarter.

Maye has teamed up with Adams to provide a dynamic 1-2 punch at safety for the Jets. He's very athletic in the back end, and he plays with exceptional instincts in coverage.

Smith-Schuster has been the most impressive rookie receiver through the halfway mark of the season. He is physical as a route runner and showed a little more juice after the catch than I anticipated.

Kamara's role continues to grow in the Saints' offense. He has an outstanding burst both as a runner and receiver. He will be in the Rookie of the Year discussion as his touches increase.

Davis has been very productive in the five games he's started for the Lions. I love his mix of size, speed and instincts.

Cohen continues to produce big plays in the passing game for the Bears. I'd like to see him used more in the running game, because he's capable of popping a long run at any moment.

White has had some ups and downs, but he's very competitive against both the run and the pass. He's quickly developing into a very solid NFL starter.

Thomas has been more disruptive than his stats would indicate. He has shown the versatility to play multiple spots and harass the quarterback.

Allen has the strength and power to dominate at the point of attack. He'd been a reliable starter for the Redskins before suffering a foot Injury in Week 6 that will keep him sidelined for at least three months.

If Jackson had a clean bill of health, he would've been drafted much higher than the fourth round. He is always around the ball, and he singlehandedly won a game for the Bears, returning two turnovers for scores against Carolina.

Watt has started all but one game for the Steelers, and he's been very productive (four sacks, one INT). He has the potential to be a double-digit sack artist, and he's athletic enough to cover backs and tight ends.

The Giants' receiving corps has been decimated by injury, but Engram has been a bright spot. He's explosive in and out of the break point and he's a matchup nightmare.

McCaffrey has been very productive in the passing game (his 49 catches are 17 more than the next closest rookie), but I did expect a little more in the run game, where he's averaged just 2.4 yards per carry.

Willis has an explosive first step and has shown all of the signs of emerging as a top-tier pass rusher. His sack production doesn't stand out, but he's very disruptive.

Kupp has been a favorite target of Jared Goff throughout the first half of the season. He's a very precise route-runner and he's piled up some tough yards after the catch.

Howard is starting to produce some big plays in the passing game, and he's already a competitive blocker in the run game.

Elflein has started all eight games for the Vikings, and he's provided some stability to the interior of their offensive line.

Jones stepped up after Ty Montgomery's injury in Week 4 and provided a spark for the Packers' ground game, rushing for 125 yards at 6.6 per clip against the Cowboys in his first NFL start. He was underrated coming out of UTEP and he has proven to be Green Bay's most instinctive runner.

The Bengals have a deep and talented defensive line, but Lawson and Willis have both found ways to have a major impact. Lawson has more sack production, but Willis has been the superior run defender.

I loved Griffin coming out of Central Florida, and he's proven to be a draft-day steal for the Seahawks. He's explosive and very competitive when the ball is in the air.

Njoku still has issues with drops, but he's also produced some big plays down the field. Ultimately, the good has outweighed the bad, but he simply has to catch the ball more consistently.

Dropped out: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (previously No. 4), Malik Hooker, S, Colts (No. 5), Josh Jones, S, Packers (No. 13), Kendell Beckwith, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 19), Zach Cunningham, LB, Houston Texans (No. 20), Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 22), Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions (No. 23).

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of firings and hirings, cuts and signings, Marc Sessler breaks down the NFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Did anyone gain ground on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Which teams are a work in progress?
news

General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!

With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the general managers by their drafting prowess. Who has the savviest scouting eye? Which guys needs to re-evaluate their process? Check out the full pecking order!
news

NFC South roster reset: Bucs in driver's seat as foes encounter major change

How will the Panthers fare with Sam Darnold under center? What will the post-Drew Brees era look like in New Orleans? Michael Baca provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each NFC South team.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by a series of enticing -- and functionally different -- quarterbacks. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

Colts' initiative aims to help end stigma around mental health issues

Darius Leonard says he had to learn "it's OK to not be OK." The Colts linebacker and members of the Irsay family talk to Judy Battista about the team's campaign to end the stigma around mental health issues. 
news

NFC West roster reset: NFL's most competitive division heats up

How much will Matthew Stafford elevate the Rams? Will the Seahawks rebound from a rocky offseason? Adam Maya provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each NFC West team.
news

NFC East roster reset: Cowboys the favorites with Dak Prescott back in the saddle?

As we hurtle toward the 2021 NFL Draft, where do NFC East teams stand? Nick Shook provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each of the division's four teams.
news

Julian Edelman's retirement marks end of career defined by 'full throttle' approach

With Julian Edelman retiring from the NFL, Mike Giardi revisits the fearless playing style that fueled the receiver's rise with the New England Patriots. 
news

NFC North roster reset: While Packers stay quiet, Bears, Lions and Vikings in flux

Will Andy Dalton upgrade the Bears' offense? Can Jared Goff be more than a bridge for the Lions? Grant Gordon takes stock of the NFC North ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of hirings and firings, cuts and signings, Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the AFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Who's poised to challenge the Chiefs? Which teams look like bottom-dwellers?
news

AFC South roster reset: Quarterback storylines define division's offseason

Quarterback storylines have defined this offseason in the AFC South. Adam Maya assesses where the division's four teams stand heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, highlighting top additions, crucial losses, draft priorities and more.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense

As the 2021 NFL Draft nears, Chad Reuter eyes seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense. Will Matt Nagy and the Bears make moves? Could Andy Reid and the Chiefs join the wheeling and dealing?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW