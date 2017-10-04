2017 NFL rookie rankings: Kareem Hunt leads at quarter mark

With the 2017 regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The rundown below reflects changes from Daniel Jeremiah's preseason rookie rankings.

RANK 1 Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs NR Through the first four games of the season, Hunt is a legitimite MVP candidate. He currently leads the league in rushing and he's been a huge asset in the passing game.

RANK 3 Jamal Adams, S, Jets 5 Adams is flying around and making plays against both the run and the pass. I love the energy he brings to the Jets secondary.

RANK 4 Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings 14 Cook quickly established himself as one of the top runners in the NFL, but unfortunately he suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. He will slide off the list as we move forward, but he deserved this ranking for his first-quarter performance.

RANK 5 Malik Hooker, S, Colts NR Hooker is tied for the league lead in interceptions. His instincts are off the charts and he has excellent ball skills.

RANK 6 Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions 4 Davis was off to a very impressive start, but has been sidelined the past two games because of a concussion he sustained in Week 2. I love his range, instincts and physicality.

RANK 7 Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears 7 Cohen leads all rookies with 24 catches, and he's already produced three runs of 20-plus yards.

RANK 8 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars 1 Don't get too caught up in the yards per carry for Fournette. He's functioned as the hammer in the Jags' offense, and he's been a pleasant surprise in the passing game.

RANK 9 Tre'Davious White, CB, Bills NR I was a big fan of White's game at LSU, and he's played at a very high level since arriving in Buffalo. He has already broken up nine passes and picked off one ball.

RANK 10 Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints 2 The Saints hit it big with this selection. Lattimore has excellent mirror skills and plenty of top speed. He's shown the potential to develop into a number one cornerback.

RANK 11 Solomon Thomas, DE, 49ers NR Thomas is getting better and better with each rep in San Francisco. He has inside/outside flexibility, and his technique at the point of attack is outstanding.

RANK 12 Jonathan Allen, DE, Redskins NR Allen has been doing a lot of the dirty work for one of the best defenses in the NFL.

RANK 13 Josh Jones, S, Packers NR Jones is an athletic freak and he's been an excellent run defender and blitzer in the Packers' scheme. He is a perfect modern-day safety.

RANK 14 T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers 6 Watt came out of the gate quickly, racking up two sacks in the Steelers' opener. He has been very good in coverage, and I love his effort to chase down plays from the backside.

RANK 15 Evan Engram, TE, Giants 4 Engram has quickly emerged as one of Eli Manning's favorite targets. He has the speed to run away from both linebackers and safeties.

RANK 16 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers 12 McCaffrey hasn't been as productive as expected in the run game, but he's been very effective in the passing game. He runs clean routes and catches the ball naturally.

RANK 17 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints 2 Every week we're starting to see Kamara become more involved in the offense. He has outstanding burst and balance.

RANK 18 Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams 8 The Rams found a gem in Kupp. He is a savvy route runner, and he can do the dirty work in the middle of the field.

RANK 19 Kendell Beckwith, LB, Buccaneers NR Beckwith doesn't have ideal top speed and athleticism, but he has a nose for the football and he's been a very reliable starter for the Bucs' defense.

RANK 20 Zach Cunningham, LB, Texans NR I wasn't totally sold on Cunningham in the draft process, but he's been excellent for the Texans. He has a rare combination of size and range.

RANK 21 Pat Elflein, C, Vikings NR Elflein has started all four games at center for the Vikings, and he's proven to be reliable in both the run and pass game.

RANK 22 Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals 15 I expected a little more from Mixon in the running game, but the Bengals' offensive line is very underwhelming. He has been reliable in the passing game, hauling in 11 balls.

RANK 23 Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions NR Golladay has slowed down a little bit after a huge opener. He should climb up this list by the time we do the next update.

RANK 24 Carl Lawson, OLB, Bengals NR Lawson makes this list solely for his performance against the Packers. He was a menace in that game, tossing opposing linemen around and collecting 2.5 sacks.

RANK 25 David Njoku, TE, Browns NR The Browns young tight end still fights the ball on occasion, but he's made a couple excellent catches and produced two touchdowns.

