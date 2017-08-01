QB Index, Week 5: Tom Brady unfair, Alex Smith on fire

Tom Brady is the NFL's best quarterback at 40 years old, throwing the ball deeper, moving better and carrying an uneven Patriots roster more than he ever has in his 18-year career. None of this feels sustainable, but that's been true for years.

The start Brady's season is so impressive because it's been so different. Teams are daring him to throw deep and he's making them pay. No quarterback has attempted or completed more passes that have traveled 20-plus yards this season, which isn't usually his strength. Brady hasn't finished in the top five in deep completions since 2007, according to Pro Football Focus' numbers.

Brady is also quicker when evading the rush, which has been more necessary with his offensive line struggling. PFF ranks the Patriots' pass protection 23rd in football and only four quarterbacks have been sacked more. Brady is not used to taking so many big hits and it's worth wondering how long this can keep up. A mediocre running game and the league's worst defense have forced Brady to put up more than 30 points per week just to compete -- and he's obliging.

Of all the achievements in Brady's career, I find his accomplishments since returning from last year's suspension the most stunning. In his past 16 regular-season games, he's thrown for 4,893 yards at 8.3 yards per attempt, with 38 touchdowns and two interceptions. The greatest quarterback of the Super Bowl era is following up perhaps his greatest season with an even better encore thus far at age 40. Precedent left the picture a while back.

This is the Quarterback Index. For the first time this season, each QB is ranked based on 2017 performance only. So what's happened in previous seasons and what I think will happen moving forward doesn't matter. It's only about evaluating this season. Let's get weird:

1 Tom Brady QB Patriots

2017 stats: 4 games | 66.5 pct | 1,399 pass yds | 9.0 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 0 INT | 116.6 passer rating The book on Brady has been to take away the middle of the field and make Patriots receivers win one-on-one on the outside. Brady is ripping the pages out of said book with his teeth.4 games | 66.5 pct | 1,399 pass yds | 9.0 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 0 INT | 116.6 passer rating

4 Aaron Rodgers QB Packers

2017 stats: 4 games | 66.9 pct | 1,146 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 3 INT | 100.7 passer rating He's played better every week, managing a difficult situation with his starting tackles missing for most of the season. Rodgers' game against the Bears -- getting the Packers into the right plays while mixing in impossible throws on the run without forcing anything -- showed the most talented quarterback in football can impersonate a "game manager" in the best way possible.4 games | 66.9 pct | 1,146 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 3 INT | 100.7 passer rating

5 Matthew Stafford QB Lions

2017 stats: 4 games | 63.8 pct | 887 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 1 INT | 95.9 passer rating Stafford's high ranking -- despite a disappointing Week 4 in Minnesota -- speaks to the strength of his first three weeks and how erratic the quarterback position has been as a whole. Thirty games in, it's now safe to say Stafford's gains in the Jim Bob Cooter era are sticking around.4 games | 63.8 pct | 887 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 1 INT | 95.9 passer rating

6 Matt Ryan QB Falcons

2017 stats: 4 games | 65.2 pct | 1,109 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 5 INT | 87.5 passer rating Some of Ryan's good fortune from his MVP season has flipped, with three of his five interceptions bouncing off receivers' hands. The Falcons still lead the NFL in yards per drive, with Ryan not lookingdifferent than a season ago.4 games | 65.2 pct | 1,109 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 5 INT | 87.5 passer rating

8 Tyrod Taylor QB Bills

2017 stats: 4 games | 65.7 pct | 744 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 1 INT | 100.7 passer rating | 118 rush yds | 0 rush TD I've read enough about what Taylor can't do. What hedo is scare the daylights out of the league's best defenders like Von Miller , who guarded Taylor on one Week 3 play as if the QB was LeBron James about to take Miller to the hole. Taylor responded by flipping a pass across his body 31 yards down the field to tight end Nick O'Leary . These moments are incredibly common for a quarterback ranked 31st in pass attempts.4 games | 65.7 pct | 744 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 1 INT | 100.7 passer rating | 118 rush yds | 0 rush TD

10 Ben Roethlisberger QB Steelers

2017 stats: 4 games | 62.1 pct | 957 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 2 INT | 90.7 passer rating It's been a strange start to the season for Roethlisberger, with a lot ofbombs down the field and drama off it . Maybe that's not so strange for Big Ben 4 games | 62.1 pct | 957 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 2 INT | 90.7 passer rating

11 Derek Carr QB Raiders

2017 stats: 4 games | 67.9 pct | 753 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 2 INT | 101.2 passer rating The Raiders ' passing attack struggled to put points on the board for seven straight quarters before Carr injured his back . That sudden slowdown was one of the biggest surprises of this young season after Carr looked unstoppable in Weeks 1 and 2.4 games | 67.9 pct | 753 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 2 INT | 101.2 passer rating

12 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys

2017 stats: 4 games | 60.8 pct | 941 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 8 pass TDs | 3 INT | 90.1 passer rating | 89 rush yds | 1 rush TD Prescott is making a living off death-defying scrambles where he slips the tackle of players like the Rams' Aaron Donald . Few quarterbacks try to go deep less, and Dak's connection with Dez Bryant (16 catches on 40 attempts) has been extremely inefficient.4 games | 60.8 pct | 941 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 8 pass TDs | 3 INT | 90.1 passer rating | 89 rush yds | 1 rush TD

14 Trevor Siemian QB Broncos

2017 stats: 4 games | 62.7 pct | 888 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 4 INT | 89.0 passer rating Stop calling him a game manager. If anything, Siemian trusts his arm a little too much to complete passes only Aaron Rodgers could pull off. A little irrational confidence is not a bad thing.4 games | 62.7 pct | 888 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 4 INT | 89.0 passer rating

15 Jameis Winston QB Buccaneers

2017 stats: 3 games | 63.0 pct | 864 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 3 INT | 94.8 passer rating Speaking of trusting his arm too much ... Winston still hasn't met a play he's willing to give up on. His excellent use of secondary receivers like Adam Humphries O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate against the Giants was a great sign that Winston's season is ready to take off.3 games | 63.0 pct | 864 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 3 INT | 94.8 passer rating

16 Carson Wentz QB Eagles

2017 stats: 4 games | 60.5 pct | 1,058 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 2 INT | 90.5 passer rating | 97 rush yds | 0 rush TDs Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson is asking Wentz to do less in his second season and it's working. The most imposing running quarterback to enter the league since Cam Newton , Wentz still lacks the timing and pocket presence to consistently win from the pocket. He often appears a half-tick behind pulling the trigger on tough throws, but his crazy athleticism makes up for it.4 games | 60.5 pct | 1,058 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 2 INT | 90.5 passer rating | 97 rush yds | 0 rush TDs

17 Cam Newton QB Panthers

2017 stats: 4 games | 65.2 pct | 882 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 5 INT | 85.5 passer rating | 90 rush yds | 2 rush TDs Sometimes offseason narratives come true. His attempts, completion percentage and passer rating on throws under 5 yards have gone way up this season in part because of Christian McCaffrey . Newton is also leaner and more slippery as a runner than a season ago. I'm expecting him to find his way back to the top 10 after a slow start.4 games | 65.2 pct | 882 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 5 INT | 85.5 passer rating | 90 rush yds | 2 rush TDs

18 Deshaun Watson QB Texans

2017 stats: 4 games | 64.9 pct | 811 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 4 INT | 91.7 passer rating | 148 rush yds | 2 rush TDs I can't wait to see where Watson goes from here. He's only ranked in the middle of the pack because of his first six sluggish quarters. Since then, he's made enough next-level throws with wild elusiveness, resulting in the Texans becoming more watchable as a franchise than ever before.4 games | 64.9 pct | 811 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 4 INT | 91.7 passer rating | 148 rush yds | 2 rush TDs

19 Case Keenum QB Vikings

2017 stats: 3 games | 61.0 pct | 755 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 0 INT | 94.4 passer rating Keenum has given everything the Vikings could want in a backup quarterback, including plenty of chunk plays he's created on his own after escaping pressure. The loss to the Lions was not on him -- his teammates fumbled the ball three times and had other costly breakdowns.3 games | 61.0 pct | 755 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 0 INT | 94.4 passer rating

20 Kirk Cousins QB Redskins

2017 stats: 4 games | 66.1 pct | 1,004 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 1 INT | 107.6 passer rating It appears that Cousins has shaken off his early-season slump even faster than he did a year ago, despite a higher degree of difficulty. Cousins is trying to incorporate a lot of new parts to the offense while his old reliables ( Rob Kelley Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed) haven't been very reliable.4 games | 66.1 pct | 1,004 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 1 INT | 107.6 passer rating

21 Philip Rivers QB Chargers

2017 stats: 4 games | 63.3 pct | 1,107 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 4 INT | 87.8 passer rating He's a rhythm quarterback who hasn't been in rhythm often this season. Listening to his disheartened press conference after a third straight loss in Los Angeles , it's easy to imagine Rivers relieved to end this extended homestand.4 games | 63.3 pct | 1,107 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 4 INT | 87.8 passer rating

22 Carson Palmer QB Cardinals

2017 stats: 4 games | 59.0 pct | 1,282 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 5 INT | 78.2 passer rating

23 Eli Manning QB Giants

2017 stats: 4 games | 69.9 pct | 1,113 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 4 INT | 90.3 passer rating Manning and Alex Smith have both thrown 14 passes of 20-plus yards this season. Smith's have gone for 376 yards and three touchdowns, while Eli's have gained 98 yards with one score and an interception. This is a limited offense.4 games | 69.9 pct | 1,113 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 4 INT | 90.3 passer rating

24 Andy Dalton QB Bengals

2017 stats: 4 games | 66.7 pct | 892 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 4 INT | 90.6 passer rating

25 Josh McCown QB Jets

2017 stats: 4 games | 70.1 pct | 826 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 3 INT | 87.8 passer rating | 38 rush yds | 1 rush TD Old enough to have backed up Jake Plummer, Jeff Blake, Shaun King and Kurt Warner on the Cardinals before traveling toother NFL teams, McCown is playing better with this motley crew of Jets than he has any right to.4 games | 70.1 pct | 826 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 3 INT | 87.8 passer rating | 38 rush yds | 1 rush TD

26 Blake Bortles QB Jaguars

2017 stats: 4 games | 54.5 pct | 732 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 3 INT | 81.7 passer rating | 98 rush yds | 0 rush TDs Throwing four touchdowns in London followed by 4-yards-per-attempt in New Jersey nicely sums up Bortles' maddening career. He's holding his franchise back.4 games | 54.5 pct | 732 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 3 INT | 81.7 passer rating | 98 rush yds | 0 rush TDs

27 Jacoby Brissett QB Colts

2017 stats: 4 games | 59.1 pct | 683 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 2 pass TDs | 2 INT | 80.2 passer rating | 69 rush yds | 2 rush TDs

28 Jay Cutler QB Dolphins

2017 stats: 3 games | 66.7 pct | 614 pass yds | 5.8 ypa | 2 pass TDs | 2 INT | 80.4 passer rating

29 Brian Hoyer QB 49ers

2017 stats: 4 games | 58.1 pct | 858 pass yds | 5.8 ypa | 2 pass TDs | 4 INT | 67.9 passer rating

30 Joe Flacco QB Ravens

2017 stats: 4 games | 61.9 pct | 601 pass yds | 5.1 ypa | 4 pass TDs | 6 INT | 65.0 passer rating There was a time when Flacco was a fun quarterback to watch because he could make every throw possible, but now the Ravens don't even let him attempt them.4 games | 61.9 pct | 601 pass yds | 5.1 ypa | 4 pass TDs | 6 INT | 65.0 passer rating

31 Deshone Kizer QB Browns

2017 stats: 4 games | 51.4 pct | 764 pass yds | 5.4 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 8 INT | 50.9 passer rating | 97 rush yds | 2 rush TDs Kizer has at least a few plays each start that make me want to see more. But the Browns lack the regular chain-moving completions that sustain an offense, and the boom-or-bust approach went bust against the Bengals 4 games | 51.4 pct | 764 pass yds | 5.4 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 8 INT | 50.9 passer rating | 97 rush yds | 2 rush TDs

32 Mike Glennon QB Bears

2017 stats: 4 games | 66.4 pct | 833 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 4 pass TDs | 5 INT | 76.9 passer rating After a solid opener , Glennon turned the ball over too often and didn't fit with the Bears offense. Perhaps he could succeed in a Bruce Arians-like vertical approach elsewhere, but for a fraction of the $16 million he's earning this season from the Bears 4 games | 66.4 pct | 833 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 4 pass TDs | 5 INT | 76.9 passer rating

