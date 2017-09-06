Analysis  

 

 

2017 NFL rookie rankings: Top 25 newcomers entering Week 1

  • By Daniel Jeremiah
With the 2017 regular season about to kick off, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the last six weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

1

Reuben Foster, LB, 49ers

Foster has All-Pro ability. He is quick to diagnose and is an explosive striker on contact. He is someone opposing teams will need to game plan against.

2

Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions

Davis has outstanding lateral quickness and instincts. The Florida product is still a work in progress in pass coverage, but he's going to be a tackling machine in Detroit.

3

Myles Garrett, DE, Browns

Garrett has flashed his unique ability to bend and wrap at the top of his rush. His first step is absolutely explosive.

4

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

McCaffrey is a slippery runner and a nightmare matchup in the passing game. He is going to be fun to watch in the regular season.

5

Derek Barnett, DE, Eagles

The Eagles have a very talented D-line group, but Barnett is going to force his way onto the field. He showed natural pass-rush ability in the preseason and his effort has been off the charts.

6

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears

In my opinion, Trubisky was the most impressive rookie signal caller in the preseason. He showed quick feet, a quick release and excellent ball placement. He is also athletic enough to scoop up some yardage on the ground.

7

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

Mixon is the most natural runner in the rookie class. He has an ideal blend of size, speed, power and vision.

8

Jamal Adams, S, Jets

The Jets are in the middle of a rebuild, but Adams is a player they can count on for the long run. He has a presence in the back end of the defense and can play the ball in the air.

9

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

Fournette didn't see much action in the preseason, but he flashed his power-speed combination against the Patriots. Fournette reminds me of Jamal Lewis.

10

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

It didn't take long for Jared Goff to develop a strong trust in Kupp. He has a great feel in the slot and his hands are very strong/reliable.

11

Evan Engram, TE, Giants

Engram has wide receiver speed in a tight end frame. He creates a ton of separation and NFL linebackers won't be able to match up with him.

12

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints

Lattimore has excellent movement skills and should be able to match up with some of the NFL's best wideouts very early in the season.

13

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars

The Jaguars have a lot of depth at wide receiver, but they must find a way to get Westbrook the ball in the regular season. He has shown tremendous burst, savvy and ball skills.

14

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

I love watching Cohen with the ball in his hands. He is dynamic in space and brings surprising strength/power for a 5-foot-6 back. I think he'll be a key figure in the Chicago offense this fall.

15

Desmond King, DB, Chargers

King stepped right into the nickel role and made a bunch of plays for the Chargers over the past month. He's also been productive while lining up as a deep safety.

16

Tyus Bowser, LB, Ravens

The Ravens hit on Bowser. He can do so many different things, including mirroring tight ends all over the field.

17

Jordan Willis, DE, Bengals

Willis has an explosive first step and he's an excellent finisher at the top of his pass rush. He has double-digit-sack potential.

18

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Cook has shown tremendous vision and balance as a runner. He runs behind his pads and has the look of a top-tier feature back.

19

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

The Saints have a crowded backfield, but Kamara showed in the preseason why he needs to touch the ball. He is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

20

T.J. Watt, OLB, Steelers

Watt earned a starting job with his play in the preseason. He has really strong, active hands coming off the edge.

21

Jaylen Hill, CB, Ravens

Hill was the biggest surprise for me during my tape study. He is smooth, fluid and can locate the ball in the air. The Ravens found a diamond in the rough.

22

Garett Bolles, OT, Broncos

Bolles had some issues with penalties early in the preseason, but he settled down and played really well against the Packers in Week 3. He is a nasty finisher in the run game.

23

Jayon Brown, LB, Titans

Brown was a pleasant surprise in the preseason. He is outstanding in coverage and has plenty of speed to range sideline to sideline.

24

Jabrill Peppers, S, Browns

Peppers flashed instincts and playmaking ability on defense -- and he also had a couple explosive returns on special teams. I love the way he flies around the field.

25

Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams

The Rams hit on both of their rookie wideouts. Reynolds is big, athletic and explosive. He is outstanding in the red zone.

