Jonathan Allen (foot) to have surgery, miss 3 months

The Washington Redskins suffered a big loss along the defensive line.

First-round pick Jonathan Allen is expected to miss three months after he has surgery to put a screw into his injured foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source involved with the situation. The rookie will head to injured reserve.

Coach Jay Gruden initially expressed hope Allen would miss only three to four weeks after suffering the injury in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Alas, the rookie's recovery will wipe out a promising season.

The pocket-pushing defensive lineman gobbled up 10 tackles and a sack in five starts before suffering the injury. Allen will particularly be missed in the Redskins' interior rotation on passing downs, where the rookie displayed an ability to collapse the pocket.

After being projected to go in the top 10 in the 2017 NFL Draft, Allen fell to the Redskins at No. 17 overall after concerns about shoulder tendinitis. Early in the season, it looked like Washington had one of the steals of the draft in Allen.

The loss of the first-round pick thins out an underrated Redskins defensive front that will miss Allen's ability to plug gaps and pester the quarterback.