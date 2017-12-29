Top 25 future NFL stars to watch in New Year's Day bowl games

Game: Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson

The Tide's passing game has been less than stellar this season, but Ridley's skill set is evident when the ball gets to him. He's managed just 50 yards on 11 catches vs. the Tigers in the past two national title games. Those numbers have to improve significantly if the Tide wants to win. Ridley has the quickness, speed, and body control to win one-on-one battles against Clemson defensive backs. NFL scouts know that he'll get a chance to make those plays at the next level, but doing so in this game would be helpful for his draft stock, as well as Alabama's chances to go to the championship game.