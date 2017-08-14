Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent in 2017: Nos. 21-25

The outlook: The Cardinal secondary is full of quality talent and is spearheaded by cornerback Quenton Meeks, who has the size and ball production to excite NFL teams. Meeks has to prove he can run with the speedy wideouts. The defensive line has next-level potential in Harrison Phillips and Dylan Jackson. Offensively, TE Dalton Schultz is one of the best pro prospects at his position, while center Jesse Burkett is right there behind him. RB Bryce Love is a little undersized, but more than capable of taking on some of the overall workload shouldered by Christian McCaffrey in the past.