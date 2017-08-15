Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent in 2017: Nos. 16-20

The outlook: Baker Mayfield has size limitations that could hinder his pro potential, but he has talent and is the type of gamer who could find his way onto an NFL field. The offensive line is going to be Oklahoma's strength and the left side of it -- manned by Orlando Brown and Ben Powers -- is a mauling factory. Brown is one of the top players at his position. Mark Andrews has been underutilized, but has impressive pro potential. The defense lacks a sure-fire stud, but Sooner insiders believe sophomore Caleb Kelly could grow into it. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is a little tight, but very productive.