Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent in 2017: Nos. 11-15

The outlook: Wisconsin will boast one of the most senior-laden starting lineups in college football, although it took a hit with the loss of LB Jack Cichy, who suffered an ACL tear last week. Troy Fumagalli has good size and will be the safety blanket for Alex Hornibrook. The Badgers always know how to pound the ball -- they feature a solid offensive line and a masher at fullback. They also boast a front seven that might end up being as productive as any in the Big Ten with T.J. Edwards leading the way. In the secondary, D'Cota Dixon and Derrick Tindal are bona-fide ballhawks.