Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent in 2017: Nos. 1-5

The outlook: Clemson has had at least one player drafted in the first round for five straight drafts, and the Tigers have produced eight picks who have gone in the first or second round over the last three years. Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Deon Cain are the team's top prospects, based on what I saw on tape, but I know that DE Clelin Ferrell is included in that group by many. He should get his chance to vault up the boards, given how Clemson has cranked out edge rushers. Cain and Hunter Renfrow are battle-tested and talented.