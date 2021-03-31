Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Published: Mar 31, 2021 at 07:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end.

A decade ago, the tight end was still a player largely kept in line with his hand in the ground. It took former basketball players like Jimmy Graham to lead a shift in thinking about the position, splitting tight ends out like receivers to create personnel mismatches that exploited slower linebackers in coverage.

Speedier tight ends followed, and even some who would have been seen as too small to play the position in past eras began vaulting up draft boards, with Evan Engram serving as a prime example in New York.

Now, Pitts is shaping up to be a tight end who will spend most of his time split out, and he's ready to give opposing defenses nightmares of historic proportions. After running a blazing-fast 4.44 40-yard dash at his pro day Wednesday, he's feeling himself and his sky-high potential.

"Start at a high level and keep increasing every year and being able to do other things that other tight ends aren't doing, which would make me special," Pitts said when asked what his top goal was in the NFL, via ESPN. "At the end of the day, with all the preparation and through the years, I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it."

Talk about setting a high bar. Pitts is seen as a premier prospect regardless of position, with some wondering aloud whether he might simply be the top player in this entire draft. He sure looked the part during his pro day workout, and could end up going higher in the draft than any tight end in history.

A franchise-changing tight end isn't exactly a term we're accustomed to, even after the exploits of multiple-time champion Rob Gronkowski helped change the way we see the position. But as the game changes with time, so does its talent pool. Pitts very well could end up serving as the face of such an evolution, and whichever team lands him will undoubtedly be ecstatic about their pick.

Related Content

news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
news

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.
news

Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.
news

College Football Playoff matchups announced: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled matchups for its four-team field Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State.
news

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas due to COVID-19 

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW