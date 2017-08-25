Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 76-100

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.
My ranking of the 150 best players in college football continues with Nos. 76-100.
- Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
- Azeem Victor, LB, Washington
- Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern
- Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
- Kyle Hicks, RB, TCU
- Martez Ivey, G, Florida
- Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
- Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma
- Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
- Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
- Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
- Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech
- Kevin Toliver II, CB, LSU
- Jaylen Samuels, FB, N.C. State
- Braden Smith, G, Auburn
- J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
- Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern
- Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
- Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
- Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
- Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
- Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
- Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh
- KaVontae Turpin, WR, TCU
- Marquis Haynes, LB, Ole Miss