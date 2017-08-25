Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 21-30

Published: Aug 25, 2017 at 11:08 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

Here are Nos. 21-30 in my rankings of CFB's best players heading into the 2017 season:

21. Harold Landry, LB, Boston College: It was a bit surprising that Landry didn't leave school after 2016 because he likely would have been one of the top pass rushers in this year's draft. He's a long, strong edge rusher who will push around college tackles for another year.

22. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: The sturdy pocket passer is able to move his offense effectively, whether throwing short, intermediate, or deep passes to put up big numbers.

23. Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida: Callaway has been an impact performer for the Gators as a receiver and punt returner, using his elite speed and quickness to turn short gains into long ones.

24. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma: The Sooners have a phenomenal junior tight end at their disposal this season. Andrews looks and runs like a wide receiver, but can win inside and in the red zone with his 6-foot-5, 253-pound frame.

25. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama: Ball carriers have to know where Harrison is at all times, as he will pop them when coming downhill. He can also create turnovers.

26. Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State: Look for McSorley to build off a strong sophomore year to join the Heisman conversation. He's a playmaker for head coach James Franklin and works well in the clutch.

27. Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson: Hyatt must perform at an All-American level if the Tigers are going to have any chance to return to the College Football Playoff without Deshaun Watson at the helm. The junior has the ability to deliver.

28. Porter Gustin, LB, USC: Gustin's long, blonde locks will earn comps to Trojan football alum Clay Matthews III. Gustin's an excellent run defender, as well, making him an all-around talent worth watching anytime you get the chance.

29. Jake Browning, QB, Washington: Browning doesn't wow with great physical characteristics. He throws a tight ball, though, and is always in control of the offense. He has the weapons around him (and the defense) to get the Huskies back to the College Football Playoff this fall.

30. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU: Tall and physical, Sutton dominates in the red zone and also shows the speed to separate with his feet as well as his build.

