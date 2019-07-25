Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 61-70: Lindsay, Conner land on list

This marks the second young Cowboys defender in the Top 100, as Smith and Leighton Vander Esch make up one of the league's top linebacking duos. Smith was a projected top pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but a torn ACL and a dubious diagnosis saw him fall to Dallas in the second round. Doctors wondered if he would ever play again, giving him a 50-50 chance of his career being over before it started. Since then, Smith's proven to be a steal. He was 14th in the league with 121 combined tackles in 2018 and, most importantly, he played 95 percent of possible snaps. His health is holding up, and if it continues that way, the Cowboys will remain one of the most dangerous young defenses in football.