Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 10-1: Aaron Donald takes No. 1 spot

It's not often a quarterback wins the Super Bowl and drops five spots in the Top 100. But when you're at No. 1, there's only one way to go. Brady and the Patriots weren't as good during the regular season, finishing with their lowest win total since 2009. The only thing that matters for Brady at this point is being ready for December and January. The Patriots shifted to a power-run team with Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead during the playoffs, and that could be a preview of what we'll see for the majority of 2019. So while Brady might be done putting up elite passing numbers, he's still going to make the right plays and put his team in a position to win. For how long, nobody knows. This has gone on longer than anyone could've dreamed, so any good years that Brady has left are just a nice treat for Pats fans.