Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers: Why they never met in the playoffs before

Despite a combined 62 playoff starts and 10 Super Bowl appearances, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have never met in the postseason.

That will change on Championship Sunday, when Rodgers' Packers meet Brady's Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. While we wait for these two quarterbacking giants to finally face each other with playoff glory on the line, let's take a look at the people who have been most responsible for denying destiny in each of the 12 previous seasons.