Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

After 20 years dominating the NFL with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady took his first trip to free agency in 2020. Famously, he selected Tampa Bay and helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl, cementing for certain his status as the G.O.A.T.

Brady's ability to help a team that couldn't even make the playoffs in the previous 12 seasons, and hadn't won a postseason game since 2002, hoist a Lombardi in his first year with the club -- during a pandemic-altering season, and with an MCL tear, no less -- is the stuff of legend.

Ice cream sundaes dream of the type of cherry Brady just plopped on top of his career dessert.

And yet, TB12, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.

During a SiriusXM Town Hall event with Jim Gray that aired Wednesday night, Brady's mind was still on the teams that passed on him during free agency.

"I think what you realize is that there's not as many smart people as you think. It's just the reality," Brady said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Tom, you just won your seventh(!) Super Bowl ring. Revel in your grand accomplishments. Don't wallow in the slights.

The 43-year-old G.O.A.T. compared the clubs that decided not to pursue him last offseason to NHL teams passing on Wayne Gretzky or NBA clubs declining to sign Michael Jordan.