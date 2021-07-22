Around the NFL

Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

Published: Jul 22, 2021 at 08:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After 20 years dominating the NFL with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady took his first trip to free agency in 2020. Famously, he selected Tampa Bay and helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl, cementing for certain his status as the G.O.A.T.

Brady's ability to help a team that couldn't even make the playoffs in the previous 12 seasons, and hadn't won a postseason game since 2002, hoist a Lombardi in his first year with the club -- during a pandemic-altering season, and with an MCL tear, no less -- is the stuff of legend.

Ice cream sundaes dream of the type of cherry Brady just plopped on top of his career dessert.

And yet, TB12, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.

During a SiriusXM Town Hall event with Jim Gray that aired Wednesday night, Brady's mind was still on the teams that passed on him during free agency.

"I think what you realize is that there's not as many smart people as you think. It's just the reality," Brady said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Tom, you just won your seventh(!) Super Bowl ring. Revel in your grand accomplishments. Don't wallow in the slights.

The 43-year-old G.O.A.T. compared the clubs that decided not to pursue him last offseason to NHL teams passing on Wayne Gretzky or NBA clubs declining to sign Michael Jordan.

"It would be a no-brainer if you said, 'Hey, you've got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team,' or 'You get a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team,'" Brady said. "'Ahh, we don't need him. No thanks, we're good.' In my mind, I'm kind of thinking, okay, let me go show those teams what they're missing. And at the same time, let me go prove to the team that did bet on me, and the team that really showed that they really wanted me and committed to me, that I'm not going to let them down."

Right there sits the Brady mindset in a nutshell.

He knows he's one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in any sport. Yet, despite that knowledge, he's willing to pick at any slight scab and use that as motivation to continue his dominance.

There is a reason Brady has accomplished what he has even as he ages. The mentality built over a lifetime keeps him grounded and driven. An unquenchable need to tweak every comment or action into a motivational tool is both impressive and sustaining.

Even as he was at the White House celebrating a magical championship run with his new team, at least a fraction of Brady's mind was on those who slighted him. That is what makes TB12 different from all others. And what makes him different makes him great.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Mike Daniels: Joe Burrow is 'like baby Aaron' Rodgers

Since stepping foot in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow has impressed veteran teammate Mike Daniels, who spent six seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Daniels joined Good Morning Football on Thursday and reiterated his comparison between the two QBs.
news

Eric Dickerson thinks Rams should sign Todd Gurley: 'That's a no-brainer'

Hall of Fame Rams RB Eric Dickerson told TMZ he believes a Rams reunion with Todd Gurley is the best way to go after Los Angeles lost Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock notes that quarterback Derek Carr's ability to tackle anything Jon Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh. 
news

Steelers LB Vince Williams announces retirement after eight seasons

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has retired from football after eight seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield remaining patient regarding new deal: 'Everything will play itself out'

Until a new deal is agreed upon, Baker Mayfield will likely continue field questions for the foreseeable future. And as the young QB continues his wait, the already-booming clock will continue to tick for the Browns organization.
news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
news

Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

With the Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp, owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point.
news

Colts' Darius Leonard expected to pass Fred Warner as highest-paid inside LB in 'near future'

The 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on Wednesday, but Colts defender Darius Leonard is expected to top Warner's deal in the "near future," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Roundup: Jets sign WR Elijah Moore to rookie contract

The New York Jets have signed second-round WR Elijah Moore while the New England Patriots have signed second-round DT Christian Barmore. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Wednesday.
news

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Fred Warner is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The 49ers are signing the All-Pro linebacker to a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees.
news

Colts to wear 1950s-era throwback uniforms in Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis is turning back the clock more than half a century for one week this season. On Wednesday, the Colts announced they will wear a throwback uniform for their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW