Titans rookie QB Will Levis preparing for NFL debut vs. Falcons

Levis is the last of the top-four selected rookie QBs to play this season. Carolina's Bryce Young faces off against Houston's C.J. Stroud today in a matchup of 2023's No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively, while Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson (No. 4 overall) is on injured reserve after season-ending shoulder surgery. A second-round pick at No. 33 overall, Levis has so far spent his rookie season behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis as the Titans' third-string QB.

With Tannehill ruled out for Sunday's game due to a high ankle sprain, it's now Levis' turn to see action. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did not publicly declare Levis as the starter when speaking with the media this past week, saying he and Willis (who filled in for an injured Tannehill before the bye during their Week 6 loss to the Ravens) would both play against Atlanta.

But sources say the Titans used the bye week to get Levis ready to start, and that did not appear to change this week.

"If my name is called, I'll be ready to go," Levis told reporters this past week. "Our bye week may look a little different from other teams. We stay and get a lot of work in. With a potential opportunity coming up, it was great to get reps with guys we haven't had the opportunity to work with."

Palmer has worked with Levis this past year from his draft prep through the season, and they still talk frequently. He describes Levis as a quick study, someone who has been exposed to different systems from his time at Penn State and, most recently, Kentucky. His two college coordinators -- Rich Scangarello and Liam Cohen -- have NFL roots.

"A lot of that has carried over into what they do in Tennessee," Palmer said this week.

Palmer describes Levis as someone who grinds for knowledge, specifically protections.