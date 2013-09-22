Titans, Patriots, Bucs, Eagles on hand to see Jordan Matthews

Which NFL teams might have an interest in Vanderbilt wide receiver Jordan Matthews?
Things we learned
From Stanford learning a lesson against ASU to Baylor's offensive onslaught, here are the things we learned from the fourth weekend of college football play. More ...
With the outstanding season the senior is posting, perhaps all of them. But according to tennessean.com, NFL scouts on hand for Vanderbilt's 24-7 victory against Massachusetts on Saturday were from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
Were they there to see Matthews? Narrowing things down isn't too difficult.
With an undermanned UMass team in Nashville, scouts in attendance were no doubt there to see the Commodores. And while there are certainly several Vanderbilt players with NFL potential other than Matthews -- cornerback Andre Hal, safety Kenny Ladler, offensive tackle Wesley Johnson -- Matthews is the most highly-regarded. Matthews (6-3, 206 pounds) has 32 catches for 476 yards already this season, leading the entire SEC in receptions, and the SEC East in receiving yards.
Named the No. 58 senior prospect in the nation by NFL Media draft analyst Gil Brandt, Matthews caught eight passes against the Minutemen, including a nifty fourth-quarter touchdown that showed his quickness in the open field to avoid tackles. You can see it in the video above.