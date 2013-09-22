Titans, Patriots, Bucs, Eagles on hand to see Jordan Matthews

With an undermanned UMass team in Nashville, scouts in attendance were no doubt there to see the Commodores. And while there are certainly several Vanderbilt players with NFL potential other than Matthews -- cornerback Andre Hal, safety Kenny Ladler, offensive tackle Wesley Johnson -- Matthews is the most highly-regarded. Matthews (6-3, 206 pounds) has 32 catches for 476 yards already this season, leading the entire SEC in receptions, and the SEC East in receiving yards.