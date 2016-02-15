Titans GM has had couple of conversations regarding No. 1 pick

Jon Robinson is a busy man as the new general manager of the Tennessee Titans, and possessing the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft is only making him busier. Robinson acknowledged he's had multiple discussions with other clubs about the pick, though he stressed they've been preliminary in nature.
"I've had a couple of conversations here and there. I think it is really more kind of exploratory at this point," Robinson said, per the Titans' official website. "As we get a little bit closer, a little bit more through the process with the combine and interviews and pro days, I expect there will be a few more exploratory calls, and there may not be. We'll see."
The NFL draft will be held April 28-30, giving clubs interested in trading up for the top pick roughly 10 weeks to do so. Although the Titans are coming off a miserable 3-13 season and don't have enough fingers to point to all their needs, the quarterback position doesn't figure to be a draft priority. Tennessee took Marcus Mariota No. 2 overall last year, and he showed enough in his rookie season to maintain the perception that he's the club's future at the position.
That gives the Titans the freedom to look to address needs at other positions, not the least of which is offensive tackle. But moving down in the draft to acquire an extra pick could be an attractive option to a new general manager looking to make as much of a roster impact as possible in his first draft.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks recently wrote that there are five players worthy of going No. 1 overall, no matter which team picks first.