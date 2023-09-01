Titans' Derrick Henry aims to show RB value in 2023 season: 'We just want our share due'

Henry has been one of the top backs since entering the NFL.

Henry leads the NFL with 68 rushing touchdowns since becoming the Titans' full-time starter in 2018 (20 more rush TDs than the next closest player, ﻿Nick Chubb﻿, 48). The back's 1,464 carries and 7,101 rushing yards since 2018 are both most in the NFL. Henry has ranked top two in rush YPG in each of the last four seasons, holding the top spot 2019-2021 before ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ surpassed him by 1.1 YPG last season.

Henry noted that the hefty workload he and other backs have taken on shows their importance, but it's used against running backs when it comes time to talk new contract.

"All you can do is try to be the best player you can and hope the team understands your value and appreciate you trying to do the best you can to carry the load to help your team win games and get to the Super Bowl," Henry said.

Running backs are in a tough spot. Certainly, the cream of the crop is worth significant investments. However, in the modern NFL, the difference between the production of most running backs isn't enough to move the market forward. Teams would rather spend cap space elsewhere.