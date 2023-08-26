Around the NFL

Mike Vrabel on Titans QB Malik Willis' performance vs. Patriots: 'Love the way that he competed'

Published: Aug 26, 2023 at 08:49 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

In Tennessee's final preseason game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel got an opportunity to get a better look at second-year quarterback Malik Willis.

With Ryan Tannehill only playing in three snaps and rookie Will Levis dealing with a thigh injury, Willis led the Titans to a 23-7 win over the New England Patriots on Friday.

Willis completed 15 of 20 passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite throwing two picks, Vrabel praised Willis for finishing the game strong.

"Love the way that he competed, loved it," Vrabel said, via the team transcripts. "Got to eliminate the mistakes. I think that the one there to Josh (Whyle), I thought that the protection kind of dictated that throw, that miss. And then the other one, you just have to make a better decision. But love what he was able to do after that. Just competed and finished and kept his eyes downfield. Just got to take care of the football."

Related Links

Willis' first two drives led to two field goals. However, on the next series, he threw his first interception on a quick pass down the middle to Josh Whyle, which led to Calvin Munson forcing a turnover.

It wasn't until the second quarter that Willis got into a rhythm. He led the Titans to a 10-play, 90-yard drive that saw him scrabble to his left and deliver a 12-yard touchdown pass to Julius Chestnut for a 13-7 lead at halftime.

"I think it was cool to just get back out there with pads on and being in a live game situations," Willis said about his progress in all three preseason games. "Understanding that we just got to keep converting and getting first downs, understanding when we need to take the loss and punt, just to keep figuring things out."

The start of Willis' second half didn't go as planned. The third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft threw a pass down the middle and was intercepted by Joe Giles-Harris. Willis responded with a 10-play, 78-yard drive and threw a beautiful 26-yard TD pass to Kearis Jackson to begin the fourth quarter.

Even though Tannehill will be the starter in Week 1 when the Titans travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints, Willis showed he can be a solid No. 2 quarterback in his final preseason game.

"I think there's a lot of stuff to clean up. I think there's a lot of work," Willis said. "I'm proud of the guys and the way they fought throughout the whole preseason. Guys down and other guys stepping up, I think it's been awesome that people got opportunities. It's just been cool."

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy on Trey Lance being traded to Cowboys: 'I'm really happy for him'

With quarterback Trey Lance being traded to the Cowboys on Friday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is "happy" and "excited" to see what Lance could do in Dallas.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's tripleheader

Teddy Bridgewater, Adam Thielen and Malik Willis were among the players who nabbed big highlights on Friday night's three-game preseason slate. 
news

QB Bryce Young saves best for last Panthers preseason game

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, saved the best for last as he guided the Carolina Panthers on a pair of scoring drives and threw his first preseason touchdown pass in Friday's preseason finale against the visiting Detroit Lions.
news

Niners trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys for fourth-round pick

The Cowboys are in the process of acquiring quarterback Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The 49ers will receive a 2024 fourth-round pick in the deal, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bucs OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has 'real starting-level talent'

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask may've lost the preseason competition to Baker Mayfield, but OC Dave Canales was encouraged the third-year pro's growth throughout training camp in 2023.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 

With the regular season approaching, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says not playing in the preseason allowed him to focus on the season opener versus the New York Giants.
news

Mike Tomlin on playing Steelers starters in preseason: 'It's difficult to box without sparring'

After ending the 2023 preseason undefeated, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the three games helped the team to "sharpen our swords" for the regular season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader

The third and final week of the 2023 preseason began with wins for the Steelers and Colts on a Thursday night doubleheader. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson showed improved confidence and poise in Thursday preseason finale vs. Eagles, playing the full first half and leading three scoring drives.
news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.