Mike Vrabel on Titans QB Malik Willis' performance vs. Patriots: 'Love the way that he competed'

Willis' first two drives led to two field goals. However, on the next series, he threw his first interception on a quick pass down the middle to Josh Whyle, which led to Calvin Munson forcing a turnover.

It wasn't until the second quarter that Willis got into a rhythm. He led the Titans to a 10-play, 90-yard drive that saw him scrabble to his left and deliver a 12-yard touchdown pass to Julius Chestnut for a 13-7 lead at halftime.

"I think it was cool to just get back out there with pads on and being in a live game situations," Willis said about his progress in all three preseason games. "Understanding that we just got to keep converting and getting first downs, understanding when we need to take the loss and punt, just to keep figuring things out."

The start of Willis' second half didn't go as planned. The third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft threw a pass down the middle and was intercepted by Joe Giles-Harris. Willis responded with a 10-play, 78-yard drive and threw a beautiful 26-yard TD pass to Kearis Jackson to begin the fourth quarter.

Even though Tannehill will be the starter in Week 1 when the Titans travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints, Willis showed he can be a solid No. 2 quarterback in his final preseason game.