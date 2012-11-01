Tim Tebow's girlfriend, Cam Newton vs. RG3 and more

ImageI like the idea of a new "Star Wars" trilogy. I joked George Lucas and Disney was going to re-master "Episode I" to add in Tony Stark and Wolverine, but let's be serious for a second. Disney has done a great job with Pixar and Marvel movies, so these "Star Wars" movies should be even better. Seriously, did Disney ruin "The Avengers?" No, so this is good. Remember, George Lucas is great at big picture stuff, not so much with stuff like story development, dialogue and plot points. So look at this as a good thing. The new trilogy is going to be epic and much better than the prequels.