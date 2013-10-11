Like/dislike: A.J. Green will dominate

ImageAll right, since we have kind of a Texas theme, let's talk a little "Varsity Blues" here. In that movie, Bud Kilmer quits at halftime. I guess that could happen. But where are the assistant coaches? You mean this big-time Texas high school has just one coach? Even the smallest of Orange County high schools out here have multiple coaches. So why does the injured quarterback start calling plays? And how is it possible not one of the parents notices this, nor the officials question this? There is no way the referee would allow the game to go on without at least one adult on the sidelines. Don't get me wrong, I love the movie, but come on. At least have some assistant coaches walk out with Kilmer.