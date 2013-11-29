Cause for concern with Peyton Manning this week

ImageBTW, have you ever noticed in "Red Dawn" that the kids are huddled in that safe house and the old man says, 'hey, people are proud of you! There is even talks of dropping in some special forces in the spring!" And then Patrick Swayze and the kids get all excited about it. One even yells, "The Green Berets." And yet, not one of them stops to say, "What the (expletive)? The Special Forces can't get here until the spring? We have an occupied America and the Special Forces MIGHT arrive in the spring? Are you (expletive) kidding me?" Could you imagine the outrage if our country was invaded and we refused to respond because the weather was too cold? Was Peyton Manning running the military at this point of the movie?