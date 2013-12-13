Bears should have stuck with McCown in fantasy/reality

ImageSpeaking of baseball, I'm going to miss Mark Trumbo. Not because his name is cool to pronounce. It is! But I remember Trumbo playing for Villa Park High School when I was a young scribe at the Orange County Register. I covered the baseball draft and I was stunned when the Angels drafted him in the 20th round and wanted to convert him from pitcher to outfielder. I followed him through the minors when it looked like he wouldn't make it to the show, ever. And I was thrilled when he became a stud in the Home Run Derby in Kansas City. So I'm kind of bummed he's been traded by the Angels, but I understand the business of the sport and realize it was the right move. But don't be insulting and we're bummed as fans because he's got a cool last name. That's just ignorant.